Technological Advancements of Global Emission Control Catalysts (ECCs) Market 2019-2025: Basf, Cataler, Clariant, Johnson Matthey, Umicore

Demand for emission control catalysts (ECCs) has gathered considerable impetus from intensifying vehicular emission norms in several developed countries of the world, particularly in Europe. These catalysts are used in controlling the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOC) and NOx. These catalysts are also gaining traction in various typed of internal combustion engines especially in passenger segments. The market gained momentum from growing menace of pollution caused by gasoline-fueled cars. The advent of customized catalytic solutions to meet emerging industrial requirements sets the pace for new revenue streams. Advances in emission control technologies are expected to spur new chemistries in the ECCs market.

Emission control catalysts (ECCs) aid in the reduction of nitrogen oxides (NOx), hydrocarbons (HCs), and other compounds from both stationary and mobile emission sources.

The strict emission regulations standards set by the EU, adoption of EU equivalent emission standards by China and other Asia-Pacific countries, and increase in the demand for diesel oxidation catalysts is driving the emission control catalyst market.

This report researches the worldwide Emission Control Catalysts (ECCs) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Emission Control Catalysts (ECCs) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Emission Control Catalysts (ECCs) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Basf

Cataler

Clariant

Johnson Matthey

Umicore

Emission Control Catalysts (ECCs) Breakdown Data by Type

Palladium Catalyst

Platinum Catalyst

Rhodium Catalyst

Emission Control Catalysts (ECCs) Breakdown Data by Application

Mobile Emission Control Application

Stationary Emission Control Application

Emission Control Catalysts (ECCs) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Emission Control Catalysts (ECCs) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

