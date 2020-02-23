The Baby Food Market in the UK, 2019 | Market Size, Market Share, Average Cost, Major Trends, and Potential Innovations

“The Baby Food Market in the UK, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the UK market.

There is growing concern among parents about health and quality, as well as convenience. Manufacturers have responded by developing organic and homemade-style foods, and reduced salt/sugar baby foods, as well as more convenient pack formats and a broadening range of snacks. Although GDP per capita is relatively high, income inequality means that budgets are squeezed for low income families, resulting in a polarization of prices.

Consumption is down in all categories except finger foods. However, sector value has risen in real terms due to higher prices for milks and the trend towards higher priced finger foods. Baby food for the older age range has also been a growth segment.

There is limited production of baby food: most infant formulae are imported from Ireland, where both Danone and Nestl have major plants. Although for many years contested primarily by three multinational players (Danone, Heinz, and Nestl), in 2016 Ellas Kitchen, rose to second place. Forecasts are dependent on the number of births, which are expected to continue to decline gradually. Uncertainty is higher than usual due to the unpredictable nature of changes that will arise from Brexit. Unit prices are likely to continue to increase due to the lower value of the pound, but the possible imposition of tariffs will also have a significant impact, as companies import not only many finished products but also many ingredients from the European Union.

– There is growing concern among parents about health and quality, as well as convenience, and manufacturers are undertaking active marketing to meet these concerns. This includes the development of organic and homemade-style foods, and reduced salt/sugar baby foods, as well as more convenient pack formats and a broadening range of snack foods.

– Consumption is down in all categories, with the exception of finger foods. However, the value of the sector has risen both in absolute and in real terms, largely due to the higher unit prices of milks, as well as the trend towards higher priced finger foods.

– Infant formula dominates, accounting for 57% of value sales and 44% of volume. Breastfeeding rates remain relatively low, and manufacturers have succeeded in selling more milk for older babies, as well as more premium products, fueling growth.

– Most infant formulae sold on the market are imported from Ireland, where both Danone (Cow & Gate, Aptamil) and Nestl (SMA) have major plants.

– Exports of baby food rose in volume up to 2014, but fell back slightly in 2015 before picking up again.

– Danone remains the clear leader with a share of 51% of total value sales. It leads in the milks category and is in second place in cereals and wet meals.

