Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market is gaining prominence due to its unique features, Know with TMR’s Research

Thermoformed shallow trays are shallow thermoformed containers used for packaging purposes such as carrying, organizing, display, shipping, and storage of consumer as well as industrial goods. Thermoformed shallow trays are made using plastic as well as paper-based laminates with the help of the thermoforming process wherein, a plastic or paper based laminate sheet of particular size is clamped in place, heated to a softening temperature, and forced against a mould with the help of air or vacuum pressure or mechanical means. Thermoformed shallow trays are mainly used in application including food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care, industrial goods, and electronics.

In the past few years, thermoformed shallow trays have emerged as a key packaging solution under the thermoformed packaging product portfolio. The global thermoformed shallow trays market is characterized by market players targeting key market segments by leveraging customization competencies in manufacturing thermoformed shallow trays. Transparency Market Research estimates that the market will continue to expand at a healthy pace in the next few years. Expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2016-2024, the market is projected to rise from a valuation of US$4.0 bn in 2016 to US$6.1 bn by 2024.

Plastic to Remain Most Preferred Raw Material to Manufacture Thermoformed Shallow Trays

On the basis of type of material used to manufacture thermoformed shallow trays, the global thermoformed shallow trays market has been segmented in the report into plastic and paper-based laminates. Of these, the segment of plastic is presently the most preferred material for manufacturing thermoformed shallow trays and is expected to remain so over the forecast period as well. Thermoformed shallow trays made of plastics are expected to sustain their market preference due to favorable thermoforming attributes of plastic, easy and abundant availability, and low cost.

The segment of paper-based thermoformed shallow trays is expected to expand at a below average CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. Paper-based thermoformed shallow trays chiefly suffer from their limited scope of end-use applications. The segment accounted for a meagre 4.4% of the overall revenue of the global thermoformed shallow tray market in 2016 and is expected to further suffer a loss in its share in the global market by the end of the forecast period.

North America to Retain Position as Leading Revenue Contributor

In terms of geography, the market in North America is presently the dominant contributor of revenue to the global thermoformed shallow trays market. The strong position of North America in the global thermoformed shallow trays market can be attributed to the robust manufacturing capabilities of thin gauge thermoformers in the region. The region is also expected to retain its top spot over the forecast period, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3%.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global thermoformed shallow trays market are Pactiv LLC, D&W Fine Pack LLC, Anchor Packaging, Inc., Display Pack, Inc., Tray-Pak Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company, Inc., and Placon Corporation.