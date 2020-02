Train Seat Fabric Market : Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2025

Governments of various countries across the globe are is investing significantly in the development of modes of transport. Trains play an important role in the transportation system. They offer long-term conveyance solutions to commuters. Trains bring cities closer, thus improving business productivity. They are an economical alternative to domestic aviation. Trains have a lower impact on the environment as compared to other modes of transport, owing to low energy consumption and low gas emissions. Trains need to be equipped with the highest technical standards for passenger safety. Seat fabrics plays a vital role in providing esthetic interior as well as safety and comfort of seats. Various companies manufacture high quality seat fabrics for trains, underground trains, tramways, etc.

Based on cushion filling, the train seat fabric market can be segmented into latex foam and polyurethane foam. Latex foam seating has been commonly used since decades. Latex foam was considered a much superior product compared to other cushion fillings. Latex foam was also considered the most comfortable yardstick until the discovery of polyurethane foam. Now-a-days, latex foam is being replaced with polyurethane foam. Polyurethane foam offers vast potential for cushioning and allows the elimination of coring and expensive molds.

In terms of fabric material, train seat fabric market can be divided into resin cloth, flat woven fabrics, wool moquette, E-leather, and traditional leather. Moquette is a type of woven pile fabric, which is generally used in almost all the train seats. This material has distinctive velvet feel along with pile construction, which is durable and well suited for train transport. Fibers in moquette provide excellent durability and anti-stain benefits. The train seat fabric market is experiencing changes from traditional leather to e-leather fabrics. Transport companies are investing significantly in maintaining the quality and appearance of the fabric used on train seats. E-leather is one of the innovations that helps reduce maintenance time, regular cleaning and replacement of covers. Rexine is one of the traditionally used fabrics in train seats. Rexine fabric is manufactured from single or multiple polyvinyl film layers. Synthetic cloths such as polyester and rayon are used in the manufacture of rexine fabrics. Flat woven fabric has multiple layers that provide high durability and tear strength to seat covers. These woven fabrics are light in weight and provide complete protection from adverse environment conditions.

Based on geography, the global train seat fabric market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the major regions of the train seat fabric market. Significant investments in the railway industry due to the rise in urbanization, increase in demand for eco-friendly mode of transportation, and energy scarcity are estimated to boost the train seat fabric market globally. Furthermore, increase in demand for high-speed trains across the globe is expected to be a prominent factor driving the train seat fabric market. Rise in demand for high-speed trains is expected to specifically drive the market for train seat foams, as higher amount of cushioning is provided in high-speed trains in order to provide comfort and luxury to passengers.

Major players operating in the global train seat fabric market include Camira, E-Leather Group, The Romo Group, Lantal Textiles AG, Magna International, Inc., Grammer AG, and Freedman Seating Co. These companies hold significant share of the market. Thus, the train seat fabric market experiences intense competition.

