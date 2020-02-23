Transportation Management Software Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – MercuryGate TMS, LLamasoft, Snappii, SAP

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Transportation Management Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

Transportation Management Software Market 2018

This report studies the global Transportation Management Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Transportation Management Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

MercuryGate TMS

LLamasoft

Snappii

MyRouteOnline

JDA Software Group

CTS Software

SAP

MercuryGate International

Transporters International

AddTransit

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Smart Signaling

Route Guidance

Traffic Analytics

Smart Surveillance

Market segment by Application, Transportation Management Software can be split into

Urban Traffic

Inter-Urban

Parking Management

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Transportation Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Transportation Management Software

1.1 Transportation Management Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Transportation Management Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Transportation Management Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Transportation Management Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Smart Signaling

1.3.2 Route Guidance

1.3.3 Traffic Analytics

1.3.4 Smart Surveillance

1.4 Transportation Management Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Urban Traffic

1.4.2 Inter-Urban

1.4.3 Parking Management

1.4.4 Others

2 Global Transportation Management Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Transportation Management Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 MercuryGate TMS

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Transportation Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 LLamasoft

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Transportation Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Snappii

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Transportation Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 MyRouteOnline

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Transportation Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 JDA Software Group

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Transportation Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 CTS Software

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Transportation Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 SAP

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Transportation Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 MercuryGate International

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Transportation Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Transporters International

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Transportation Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 AddTransit

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Transportation Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Transportation Management Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Transportation Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Transportation Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Transportation Management Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Transportation Management Software

5 United States Transportation Management Software Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Transportation Management Software Development Status and Outlook

7 China Transportation Management Software Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Transportation Management Software Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Transportation Management Software Development Status and Outlook

10 India Transportation Management Software Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Transportation Management Software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Transportation Management Software Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Transportation Management Software Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Transportation Management Software Market Dynamics

12.1 Transportation Management Software Market Opportunities

12.2 Transportation Management Software Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Transportation Management Software Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Transportation Management Software Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..

