Trend of Global Clinical Nutrition Market 2019-2025: B. Braun Medical Inc., Abbott nutrition Inc., Ajinomto Co. Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG

The growing epidemic of metabolic syndrome, prevalence and incidence, is offering a solid momentum to demand for clinical nutrition. Growing spending on healthcare among developing regions offers a robust fillip to the prospects of clinical nutrition. The market is expected to generate revenues worth of tens of billions in dollars during 2019–2025. Growing body of clinical studies evaluating the role various diets to fulfil nutritional requirements in young adult patient populations has paved way for lucrative avenues for market players. Increasing government funding for such research in recent years has a strong bearing on the market’s growth in developed countries. Clinical nutrition is also likely to witness colossal potential in meeting needs of postpartum women and patients undergoing rehabilitation.

In 2017, the global Clinical Nutrition market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Clinical Nutrition market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Clinical Nutrition include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Clinical Nutrition include

Hero Nutritional Inc.

Nestle SA

Perrigo Company Plc

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Abbott nutrition Inc.

Ajinomto Co. Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Gentiva Health Services Inc.

Hospira (Pfizer) Inc.

Groupe Danone

Sino-Swed Pharmaceutical

Claris Lifesciences

Stepan Company

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory

Market Size Split by Type

Infant

Enteral nutrition

Parenteral nutrition

Market Size Split by Application

Postoperative Patients

Postpartum Women

Patient in Rehabilitation

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

