Trend of Smart Antenna Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 8.4%

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Smart Antenna Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,” the global smart antenna market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2018-2026. According to the report, the global market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors.

Cobham Antenna Systems, Intel Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.and Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings Inc. Likely to Continue to Lead the Global Smart Antenna Market

The company profiling of key players in the global smart antenna market includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for years 2015 to 2017. The key players profiled in the global smart antenna market report includes Cobham Antenna Systems, Intel Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ArrayComm LLC, Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc., Broadcom Corp, California Amplifier Inc., Accel Networks LLC., and Jiashan Jinchang Electronics Co., Ltd. Various players are introducing technologically advanced smart antennas and establishing partnerships with other players to meet the continuously growing demand for wireless communication technologies.

Increasing Popularity of Smartphones to Drive Growth of the Smart Antenna Market

Growing popularity of smartphones is ultimately resulting in high demand for smart antennas worldwide. Smartphones have become a viable alternative to laptops and personal digital assistants (PDAs), offering features such as SMS and voice messages coupled with multimedia functionality, internet applications, inbuilt GPS capabilities, and high data processing capabilities.

Huge investments and advancements in technology are boosting the demand for smartphones globally. The growing requirement of quick data transmission and high speed of downloading and web browsing will continue to create heightened demand for smart antennas.

Rise in the Adoption ofMIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) Technology to Drive Market Growth

By technology, the smart antenna market has been segmented into SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output), MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output), and MISO (Multiple Input Single Output). Due to its higher spectral efficiency and link reliability or diversity, MIMO has evolved to become an important part of modern wireless communication standards such as HSPA+ (3G), Long Term Evolution (4G), WiMax (4G), and IEEE 802.11n (WiFi). MIMO held the largest share of the market in 2017.

By type, the smart antenna market is classified as switched multibeam antenna and adaptive array antenna. In 2014, adaptive array antenna was the largest contributor to the market. Dominance of the market by adaptive array antennas is expected to continue during the forecast period. However, the switched multibeam antenna segment is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Switched beam antenna systems offer significant increase in capacity and coverage as compared to conventional antenna based systems.

Cellular System Segment to Remain Most Lucrative

Cellular system is expected to continue to be the leading segment globally during the forecast period due to increasing demand for smart antennas in wireless communication. The segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period 2018 to 2026.

Moreover, growing need for faster data transmission in modern communication systems with high speed downloading and web browsing has forced companies to increase the efficiency of wireless transmission. This is positively impacting the growth of the global smart antenna market.

WiMax system segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. WiMAX technology performs a variety of tasks at a time such as offering high speed internet, providing telephone service, transformation of data, video streaming, voice application etc.