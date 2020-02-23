Types & Shares of Global Legal Cannabis Market 2019-2025: Bhang Corporation, Canopy Growth Corporation, Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, Cannoid

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Legal Cannabis Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Cannabis is also known as hemp. Cannabis is a popular recreational drug around the world, only behind alcohol, caffeine and tobacco. In the United States alone, it is believed that over 100 million Americans have tried cannabis. Cannabis for industrial uses is valuable in tens of thousands of commercial products, especially as fibre ranging from paper, cordage, construction material and textiles in general, to clothing. Hemp is stronger and longer-lasting than cotton. It also is a useful source of foodstuffs (hemp milk, hemp seed, hemp oil) and biofuels. Hemp has been used by many civilizations, from China to Europe (and later North America) during the last 12,000 years. In modern times novel applications and improvements have been explored with modest commercial success.

The legality of cannabis for medical and recreational use varies by country, in terms of its possession, distribution, and cultivation, and (in regards to medical) how it can be consumed and what medical conditions it can be used for. Countries that have legalized the medical use of cannabis include Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, and the United Kingdom. Others have more restrictive laws that only allow the use of certain cannabinoid drugs, such as Sativex or Marinol.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Legal Cannabis capacity, production, value, price and market share of Legal Cannabis in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Aurora Cannabis

Bhang Corporation

Canopy Growth Corporation

Medical Marijuana

Mentor Capital

Cannoid

CBD American Shaman

CV Sciences

Elixinol

Folium Biosciences

IRIE CBD

Meadow Care

mCig

NuLeaf Naturals

Pharmahemp

Terra Tech

United Cannabis

Legal Cannabis Breakdown Data by Type

Marijuana

Industrial Hemp

Legal Cannabis Breakdown Data by Application

Medicinal use

Recreational use

Industrial use

Legal Cannabis Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

