Underfill Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast

Underfill materials are composite formulations of organic polymers and inorganic fillers which are used in semiconductor packaging to achieve improved thermo mechanical performance. Polymer adhesives are used as underfill material to distribute mechanical stresses at solder joint which occurs due to difference in the thermal expansion coefficients at the interconnect. Various phenolic and amine based epoxy materials are used as underfill material in semiconductor packaging industry. High thermal stability and reworkability are desired characteristics for underfill material in the semiconductor packaging industry. They are used in various packaging techniques such as flip chip, ball grid array (BGA), and chip scale packaging (CSP), etc. Flip chip is a major application for underfill material.

Global flip chip market is showing strong demand and is estimated to witness double digit growth in near future. The ever growing demand for lighter, smaller, efficient yet cost effective devices has drawn remarkable attention towards the underfill material. Capillary underfill (CUF), no flow underfill (NUF), and molded underfill (MUF) techniques are used for the application of underfill materials. Due to growing pricing pressure from end use industry, CUF being a conventional and relatively costly technique is replaced by MUF process technique. The global semiconductor packaging industry, a parent market for the global underfill material market is expected to continually expand at high growth rates in near future.

Global Underfill Materials Market Dynamics

Recently, the microelectronic industry is governed by more complex devices, due to trending system on chip (SOC) and system in package (SIP). The trends in portable end use market are driving the global underfill material market growth. The growing demand for low cost, high performing, small in size devices is one of the major driving factors for global underfill material market growth.

Global Underfill Material Market Segmentation

The global underfill material market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the global underfill material market is classified as

CUF underfill material

NUF underfill material

MUF underfill Material.

Among these segments, CUF is an oldest type and accounts for maximum share in global underfill market. Due to high cost, the CUF is anticipated to be replaced by MUF materials in near future. The MUF product type segment is estimated to show highest growth in near future.

On the basis of application, the global underfill material market is segmented as

Flip chips

Ball grid array (BGA)

Chip scale packaging (CSP)

The flip chip application segment is expected to exhibit strong demand for underfill material compared to other application segments.

Global Underfill Material Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, global underfill material market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is a largest market for underfill materials with China, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan being prominent countries producing semiconductor packaging materials. North America and Europe are the largest market after Asia.

Global Underfill Material Market Players

Some of the major players in global underfill material market are Henkel, Won Chemicals Co. Ltd., Epoxy Technology Inc., AIM solder, Namics Corporation.

