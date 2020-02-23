Vinyl Labels Market Growth Rate by 2028 – Top Companies are UPM Raflatac., Keen Print Ltd., Bemis Company, Inc., Roemer Industries

Labels is usually a piece of plastic, paper, fabric, or alike entity applied on a product thus providing broad information about the packaged product. Over the course of time, labels are likely to play decisive role on customers buying decisions and thus have a high impact in product promotion.

When faced to choose as what material is best for labeling requirements, the choices you may face include vinyl. Vinyl (also known as PVC) servers as one of the most cost effective materials for manufacturing labels and indeed a good choice when looking for a durable labeling solutions. Vinyl label/tag/stickers forms to be a tough waterproofing tagging product that displays company/institutional logo seamless in almost every circumstances. Vinyl labels are anticipated to serve this purpose, which in turn is expected boost the growth of global labels market.

One major factor that largely influence the growth of vinyl labels market is its easy application on the curved surfaces due to its high level of flexibility. Moreover, vinyl labels are specially designed to withstand very harsh chemicals as well as environmental conditions, both indoors and outdoors.

Vinyl labels have thus emerged as an alternative to traditional polyester as well as paper-based labels owing to its scratch resistant & hard wearing nature resulting in minimized wear & tear ratio.

In terms of printing, vinyl labels are usually printed on big sheet/rolls at printing press with support of screen, flexographic and digital printing and are further can be cut into custom shapes, sizes, and thicknesses to meet the customer needs. Vinyl labels are most prevalent in the consumer durables and automobile industry.