Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2025

Molecular diagnostics refers to a technique used to detect and identify the presence of genetic material or proteins associated with a specific health condition or disease.

North America, followed by Europe, has the largest market for viral molecular diagnostics due to developed healthcare infrastructure, accessibility and affordability of diagnostic tests for viral infectious diseases in this region.

The global Viral Molecular Diagnostics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Viral Molecular Diagnostics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Viral Molecular Diagnostics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Viral Molecular Diagnostics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Viral Molecular Diagnostics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Viral Molecular Diagnostics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Abbott Laboraories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson

Roche

Gen-Probe

Qiagen

Olympus

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market size by Product

Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)

Hepatitis C Virus (HCV)

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Academics Institutions

Laboratories

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Viral Molecular Diagnostics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Viral Molecular Diagnostics market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Viral Molecular Diagnostics companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Viral Molecular Diagnostics submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

