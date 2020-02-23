Virtual Private Network Market Business Opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Forecast by 2019-2024

The global virtual private network market is expected to grow from USD 18.63 billion 2017 to USD 36.89 billion by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.25%.global virtual private network market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience.

Company Usability Profiles:

The virtual private network market research report analyzes the following companies:

1. Anthasoft S.A. De C.V.

2. Array Networks

3. Check Point Software Technologies Limited

4. Cisco Systems Inc.

5. Cohesive Networks

6. Columbitech

7. Contemporary Controls

8. IBM Corporation

9. Netmotion Software, Inc.

10. Radio IP Software Inc.

11. Robustel

12. Singtel

13. Smith Micro Software Inc.

14. Techstep Technology

15. TheGreenBow

16. Virtela

This research report categorizes the global virtual private network market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Connectivity

1. Extranet

2. Remote Access

3. Site-to-site

Based on Industry

1. Aerospace & Defense

2. Automotive & Transportation

3. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

4. Building, Construction & Real Estate

5. Consumer Goods & Retail

6. Education

7. Energy & Utilities

8. Government & Public Sector

9. Healthcare & Life Sciences

10. Information Technology

11. Manufacturing

12. Media & Entertainment

13. Telecommunication

14. Travel & Hospitality

Based on Deployment

1. On-Cloud

2. On-Premises

Based on Geography

1. Americas (United States)

2. Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India)

