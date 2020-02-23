Viscose Filament Yarn Market : Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Viscose Filament Yarn Market: Overview

Viscose is a fiber derived from cellulose-dissolving pulp. The raw materials used for its manufacture are diverse such as wood, cotton, and bamboo. Viscose filament yarn (VFY) is a natural yarn made from wood pulp, bamboo pulp, or cotton pulp. It is a natural product. Viscose filament yarn is also known as rayon yarn or rayon filament yarn. Viscose filament yarn is woven by using high-quality raw material and with the help of cutting-edge technology. Viscose filament yarn comes in different colors and shades as per the specifications of customers.

The process of production of viscose filament yarn involves reaction of cellulose with caustic soda. During the ripening process, depolymerisation occurs, carbon disulphide is added. This forms an orange-colored crumb known as cellulose xanthate, which is further dissolved in more caustic soda to obtain a viscous, orange-colored solution. This solution is pumped through a spinneret, which has hundreds of holes, into a dilute sulphuric acid bath, where cellulose is regenerated as fine filaments when xanthate decomposes.

Viscose Filament Yarn Market: Key Segments

In terms of deniers, the viscose filament yarn market has been segmented into 120D, 150D, 300D, and 600D. This wide range of viscose filament yarn has several weaving and embroidery applications. The luster of viscose filament yarn (VFY) can be bright or full dull. It can be dyed in various colors and packed on cones. SVILOSA, a manufacture of the viscose filament yarn, produces raw white bright, optical white, dope-dyed, and dull viscose filament yarn. The viscose filament yarn produced has qualities that make it difficult to distinguish from natural fibers. This makes viscose filament yarn a preferred choice for several manufacturers, which use it alone or in combination with other fibers. Rayon is highly absorbent, soft, comfortable, and with good drapability. Excellent characteristics of viscose filament yarn make its use preferable in a wide range of applications in the weaving & knitwear industry.

Viscose Filament Yarn Market: Applications

Based on application, the global viscose filament yarn market can be segmented into clothing textiles and home textiles.Viscose filament yarn market is a spun thread that is ready for weaving into textiles. Owing to its silky appearance and feel, viscose filament yarn can be used to make fabrics for clothing and home textiles. Due to its ability to breather and absorb liquid, viscose filament yarn can be used in the manufacture of soft and smooth fabric for clothing. It is also widely used to make viscose embroidery thread.

Viscose Filament Yarn Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global viscose filament market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the dominant viscose filament yarn market, driven primarily by economic growth in countries of Asia, with China as the most prominent economy. China is the world’s largest viscose filament yarn market. It exports world-class viscose filament yarn market to esteemed buyers in several countries across the globe. Grasim is a major player in the viscose filament yarn market in India. The company holds 43% share of the domestic market, which makes it the largest producer of viscose filament yarn market in India. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe and North America in the viscose filament yarn market. Europe and North America are key markets as well since they generate significant demand for viscose filament yarn market due to the growing textile industry.

Viscose Filament Yarn Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers of viscose filament yarn market are Glanzstoff, Kayavlon Impex Pvt. Ltd., Meher International, and Aditya Birla Group.