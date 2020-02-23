Wall Decor Market Trends Together With Growth Forecast To 2028

Wall Decor Market report profiles major players operating (Paragon Décor Inc.; PTM Images; Artissimo Designs; Green Front Furniture; Surya Inc.; Neiman Marcus; Kohl’s Illinois Inc.; Crate and Barrel; Scandiamoss Inc.; Studio McGee LLC; Stratton Home Décor; Northern Oaks Décor Co.; Actedeco; Bubola & Naibo s.r.l; Asheley Furniture Industries; Inter Ikea Systems B.V.; Nitori Co Ltd.; Basset Furniture Industries Inc.; Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and Uttermost.) in terms of various attributes such as Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategies and Recent Developments. The report on the Wall Decor market covers comprehensive information about market trends, value (US$ Mn) projections and volume (Thousand Units), dynamics ( Drivers, Restraints, Trends & Opportunities ), recent developments and competition landscape pertaining to the global Wall Decor industry for the study period 2019 to 2028.

Highbrow of Wall Decor Market: Over the past couple of years, the wall décor market has adopted a more nature-inspired approach through the incorporation of warm and natural elements to earthen luxury components, especially in the household and the hospitality sectors. At present, consumers seek materials that are derived from nature or those that mimic the sight of nature. The adoption of nature-inspired patterns for wall décor makes the space look authentic and spacious. For instance, wall-mounted shelves are mostly derived from wood, and this makes them look natural and pleasant on the wall. Another trend witnessed in the wall décor market is the advent of hand-crafted and recycled furniture for interior designing.Another popular trend in the wall décor market in the usage of earthy colours. Various types of wall décor products, such as shelves, wall hangings, frame works, mirror works and metal works, impart softer pastels and earthy tones. The wall décor market has witnessed the usage of various earthy colours such as soft greens, browns and taupe. Purple is also among the trending natural and earthy colours.

