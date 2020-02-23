Waterproof and Weatherproof Label Market- Clear and unbiased overview of companies in global industry

Advantages of waterproof and weatherproof labels are that they are resistant to abrasion and are unaffected by changing climate as well. Further, they also bring about easy tracking, which in turn, makes it easier to handle massive amounts of goods being transferred from one place to another.

Because of so many unique perceived benefits, waterproof and weatherproof labels, which were used mainly for labelling chemical and hazardous products, are now finding applications in the food and beverages, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical industry as well. This is primarily because of their durability which helps to improve the visibility of the brand logo and name of the company.

A trend in the global waterproof and weatherproof labels market that is gaining traction is the use of foil on account of their ability to prevent moisture from entering and bringing down effects of other environmental conditions.

As per a study by Transparency Market Research, the global market for waterproof and weatherproof labels will likely rise at a steady CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025. At this pace, the market is slated to become worth US$23 billion by 2025 from US$16.09 billion in 2017.

Food Segment at the Forefront of Driving Demand in Market

Depending upon end use, the main segments of the global waterproof and weatherproof labels market are the food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, automotive and mechanical parts packaging, chemicals, etc. Of them, the segment of food is slated to account for around 30.0% share in the overall market in the years to come.

The segment of beverage trails the food segment in terms of market share. By the end of 2025, the revenue in the region will likely become US$4.8 billion.

Depending upon the printing technology, the global waterproof and weatherproof labels market can be divided into thermal printed labels, digital printed labels, lithographic printed labels, and flexographic printed labels, and flexographic printed labels. The segment of digital printing, among them, is projected to hold around a quarter of the share in the waterproof and weatherproof labels market and register a CAGR of 5.2% between 2017 and 2025.

Powered by China, Asia Pacific Dominates Market

From a geographic standpoint, Asia Pacific leads the global waterproof and weatherproof labels market. In the years ahead too, the region is slated to maintain its dominant position by registering maximum CAGR of 6.6%. The market is being driven mainly by China, which has a massive manufacturing sector. The explosive growth in modern retail outlets and the food industry in India and the rest of the region is also serving to underpin the growth in the market.

North America is another key market for waterproof and weatherproof labels. The region is slated to see moderate growth in the upcoming years. The Middle East and Africa offer lucrative opportunities in the market as well, and will likely clock an impressive CAGR of 6.4% during the period from 2017 to 2025.

Some of the prominent participants in the global waterproof and weatherproof labels market are Avery Dennison Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., UPM Raflatac Ltd, 3M Company, Herma Gmbh, Fuji Seal International, INC., PMC Label, Robos GmbH & Co. KG, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, LabTAG.com., Brady Worldwide, Inc., NFI Corp, Advanced Barcode & Label Technologies, Inc., Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc., and SYMBIO, INC.

