Why Portable Solar Charger Market is Becoming Increasingly Popular in the Electronics Industry?

With the increasing awareness of utilizing renewable energy resources, the demand for non-renewable energy resources are decreasing. With innovative technological developments in energy resources, there is a growth in the adoption of products functioning on renewable energy such as solar energy and wind energy. As part of this evolution portable solar charger has emerged as alternative and efficient way of charging compared to conventional chargers. These portable solar charger absorbs solar energy from sun to provide energy/electricity. Moreover, some portable solar charger obtains energy from electronic wall outlet.

The portable solar charger functions over silicon and comprises of various panels. Portable solar chargers are used to store power or energy for future use when used in conjunction with battery storage devices. Portable solar chargers, having a charging capacity up to 4000mAh, are used to charge electrical devices consisting of batteries.

Portable Solar Charger Market: Drivers and Restraints

Portable solar chargers being small, wearable and handy, can be carried easily by the user and thus, the portability provided by portable solar charger enables mobile applications of the product resulting into an enhanced end user experience. This acts as a driver for portable solar charger market. Additionally, portable solar charger sustains non-renewable energy sources, are eco-friendly and do not emit toxic materials as the energy used by the portable solar charger is the energy provided by the sun, an unlimited source of renewable energy. This results in an increased adoption of portable solar chargers. The higher usage and faster drainage of battery, of electrical devices, also increases the demand of portable solar chargers.

Majority of solar portable chargers, charges using solar energy only. This restricts the application of these portable solar chargers during night, if drained out. This is one of the restraining factor in portable solar charger market. Portable solar chargers are unable to absorb 100% energy provided by sun, which acts as another challenge for solar portable chargers.

Portable Solar Charger Market: Market Segmentation

Global Portable Solar Charger Market can be divided into the following segments – based on Panel type and types.

Segmentation on basis of Panel type for Portable Solar Charger Market:

The major segments of Portable Solar Charger market on basis of Panel type include:

Mono-crystalline solar chargers: These chargers deploy maximum efficiency i.e. of the order of 15% approximately and henceforth, lasts long. They are comparatively smaller in size.

Poly-crystalline solar chargers: These chargers deploy energy up to 13% and have a low production cost as they are manufactured using small silicon plates.

Amorphous solar chargers: These chargers are made up of non-crystalline silicon and provide comparatively less energy.

Hybrid solar chargers: These chargers are a hybrid of amorphous and mono-crystalline chargers and aims at providing higher efficiency by deploying more energy.

Segmentation on basis of Type for Portable Solar Charger Market:

The major segments of Portable Solar Charger market on basis of Type include:

Small portable solar chargers: These chargers are comparatively small in size and aims at charging small electrical products such as mobile phones, tablets etc.

Fold out portable solar chargers: These chargers can be folded and transported to the required locations. Fold out chargers are usually preferred in dry condition and is used to charge small electrical devices.

Backpack portable solar chargers: These chargers have straps to carry it as a backpack.

Global Portable Solar Charger Market Technology Trends

With the advancements in IT technology, waterproof portable solar chargers are introduced. This feature enables greater portability and applicability of portable solar chargers against worse environmental conditions. Hybrid solar chargers, more efficient solar portable chargers, are also launched with the innovations in technology.

Global Portable Solar Charger Market Technology Regional Overview

North America dominates the global portable solar charger market followed by Europe and APAC. With the increasing adoption of wearable products in Europe and APAC, a rise in the portable solar charger market is expected in the corresponding regions.

Global Portable Solar Charger Key Players

Some of the major portable solar charger global players include Philips Lighting Holding B.V, Cobra, Solartab Limited, Solio Solar Battery Products, SOLAR FRONTIER K.K., Goal Zero, Anker Technology Co. Limited, Poweradd Offcial and EMPONI.

