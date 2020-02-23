Why Printed Sensors Market Growth Shows No Sign of Slowing?

The report on global market for Printed Sensors offers comprehensive and relevant research data meant for use of both established and new market players. At the outset, the report offers an overview of the market and then moves on to discuss the factors promoting or challenging it growth. To do so, the report studies both macro- and micro-fundamentals. It also packs in insightful prediction for the market for Printed Sensors for the upcoming years after consulting leading industry experts and factoring in various statistical details.

Printed sensors, as a market has gained power in recent times due to its applications in various sectors such as healthcare, automobiles, aviation, customer electronics and environmental monitoring, facilitating the availability of printed sensors in various verticals. Printed sensors have their major applications in the healthcare sector, for instance, disposable blood glucose sensors are widely used for diabetics monitoring.

Printed sensors are eco-friendly in nature and has an ability to fit on to various small shaped electronic devices. Printed sensors eliminates the use of silicon and metal oxides, instead, with the help of innovative printing technologies, printed sensors are manufactured over various flexible substrates such as paper, plastics or foils.

Printed Sensors Market: Drivers and Restraints

Introduction of printed sensors in wearable medical devices has governed portability to the product and henceforth, has resulted into an increased adoption of wearable printed sensors in medical sector. The primary driver for the printed sensors market isthe decline of prices, as its compatibility with diversified application areas such as packaging and consumer electronics etc. to leverage printed sensor technology at lower costs. Moreover, the increasing demand of printed electronic devices corresponds to the growth of the printed sensors market, as well.

Printed sensors, being eco-friendly, ensures safety and causes no harm to the health of an individual, result into the growth of printed sensors market.

The complex manufacturing process of printed sensors acts as a major restraint for the small and medium sized companies with limited research and development capabilities. In addition to this, one of the challenge for printed sensors market is of it being still in the development stage.

Printed Sensors Market: Market Segmentation

Global Printed Sensors Market can be divided into the following segments – based on printing technology and product types

Segmentation on basis of Printing Technology for Printed Sensors Market:

The major segments of printed sensors market on basis of printing techniques include:

Ink-jet printing

Screen printing

Segmentation on basis of Product Type forPrinted Sensors Market:

The major segments of printed sensors market on basis of product type include:

Biosensers: These sensors are the most widely adopted printed sensors in the market and has its applications in healthcare

Temperature sensors: Temperature printed sensors provides information regarding the temperature of the products

Humidity sensors: Information regarding the humidity and gaseous contents is given by humidity printed sensors. These sensors have their applications in food and beverages industry

Image sensors: Image sensing is governed by image printed sensors

Global Printed Sensors Market Technology Trends

Integrating printed sensors technology with IoT technology and the introduction of wearable printed sensors are some of the recent trend in the printed sensors market, resulting in its increased adoption and applications in various sectors.

Global Printed Sensors Market Technology Regional Overview

Europe dominates the global printed sensors market due to the support provided by its government for the manufacturing of printed sensors. APAC follows Europe and expects growth in the forecast period with the advancements in technology, in the global printed sensors market.

Global Printed Sensors Key Players

Some of the major printed sensors global players include Interlink Electronics, Inc., Thinfilm, KWJ Engineering, Peratech Holdco Limited, ISORG, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Tekscan, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, GSI Technologies, LLC, PST sensors

