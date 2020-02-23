Wine Barrel Market- Wine Barrels Have A Life Of Hundred Years And The Aging Of Wine In The Barrels Receives 50% Of The Barrel In The First Use

Wine barrel is used for storing burgundy or brandy. Wine barrel allow very limited amount of oxygen into the wine and also imparts the character of the wood into the wine. Wine barrels are predominantly used for aging of wine. Post fermentation, the wine gets stored in the wine barrel for sedimentation of bulky solid particles and makes them smooth enough. During the aging process, several flavors are added to the wine since it goes through several chemical changes. Wine barrels have a life of hundred years and the aging of wine in the barrels receives 50% of the barrel in the first use and this gradually decreases with further utilization.

Rising demand for wine is one of the key factors driving the demand for wine barrels at the global level. Oak wine barrels are appropriate for aging the wine as it makes the wine rich in quality and taste. Therefore, the market of wine barrel is growing significantly. Controlled oxidation during the aging process in wine barrels results in decreased astringency, stability and improved color of the wine, which does not happen in case of other barrel made from plastic and metals, which is another major reason for the heightened demand for wine barrels across the globe.

Alternatives to oak barrels such as blocks, oak powders and chips in normal metal vats of wine in order to provide the essence of oak flavors and aromas is greatly hindering the growth of the wine barrel market at present. Further, the price of oak barrels is increasing over time due to the widening difference between demand and supply, which is another major factor hindering the growth of the wine barrel market.

Stainless steel barrels are expected to serve as a suitable replacement for oak barrels for storage of wine due to low maintenance cost and longer durability compared to oak wood barrels. Further, wine being naturally acidic can often oxidize wooden barrels, which will not happen in the case of stainless steel barrels. Thus this factor is expected to pose as a suitable opportunity for the growth of the wine barrel market in the future.

For the purpose of providing extensive analysis of the wine barrel market, the global wine barrel market has been segmented into wine barrel type and types of wine. Based on type, the global wine barrel market has been classified into French oak wood, American oak wood, and Eastern oak wood. French oak wood contains the highest amount of tannin. French oak wood barrels are considered as good quality barrels which produce the best quality wine. Oak wood improves the flavor of wine by releasing flavors such as vanilla, spice and butter. Further, American oak barrels are available in various sizes and can hold up several types of wine. The inside of the wine barrel if often toasted in variable degrees in order to add more flavor, aroma and color to the wine. The color, aroma and flavor of the wine will depend on the magnitude of the toast.