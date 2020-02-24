3D Printing in Aerospace and Defence Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
3D Printing in Aerospace and Defence Market:
WiseGuyReports.com adds "Global 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defence Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025" reports to its database.
Executive Summary
3D printing, the colloquial name for Additive Manufacturing, is a manufacturing technique of creating a digital blueprint with the help of Computer Aided Design (CAD) or animation software to create a solid, physical object. It was even mentioned by President Obama in his 2013 State of the Union Address as a truly transformative technology having the potential to revolutionise the world. 3D printing allows the conversion of ideas from fiction to fact. It uses a layer-by –layer approach for creating prototypes, spare parts and final products. It has been around for around thirty years now but is only just beginning to scratch the surface of its true potential in the 21st century.
The desire to improve manufacturing efficiency, productivity and quality is the main 3D printing Enabled Augmented Manufacturing Market driver. Companies that are deploying it aren’t just replacing machines, but redesigning the entire production line. This makes the work more efficient, fast, simple, accurate and profitable. Lead time reductions and cost savings can be enormous. The second driver of the 3D printing Enabled Augmented Manufacturing Market is the wider range of materials available for use which boosts its appeal to several industries. 3D printers have used materials like advanced nickel alloy, glass, carbon fibre, conductive ink, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and biological materials. These products can then be used in fields as diverse as aerospace & defence, medical, automotive, energy and the military.
The U.S. is anticipated to be the largest 3D printing Enabled Augmented Manufacturing Market due to its global pre-eminence as a manufacturing hub. It is particularly dominant in industries like aerospace & defence, automobile manufacturing and medical device equipment and healthcare, all of which use 3D printing to a greater extent. China, Japan, and South Korea will drive the demand in the coming decade due to robust manufacturing industries and strong government support.
This report focuses on the global 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
3D Systems Corporation
the ExOne Company
Stratasys
Voxeljet
SLM Solutions Group
Arcam Group
EOS
Materialise
Sciaky
Concept Laser
EnvisionTEC
Autodesk
Hoganas
Renishaw
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Plastics Material
Ceramics Material
Metals Material
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Aerospace
Defense
Space
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defence development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defence are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
