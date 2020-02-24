Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Expected to Show Steady Growth by 2024

Abdominal surgical robots provide a better alternate to traditional open surgery, with minimal invasiveness and minimized ports. Surgical robotics, robotically assisted surgery, or robotic surgery refers to advanced technological use of robotic systems in surgical processes. Robotic surgery was established to minimize or eliminate the limitations of minimal invasive surgery and to increase the efficiency of surgeons performing open surgery. In robotic surgery, the surgeon controls the instruments through a computer or directly through telemanipulation rather than directly handling the instruments.

Abdominal surgical robots are globally accepted as they aid in instrument manipulation, navigation, planning, and surgical imaging by a surgeon. Surgeons can operate with lesser and smaller incision and with more accuracy. Patients are also benefited by low incision surgery, with minimal incision, less blood loss, less pain, faster recovery, low chance of hospital infection, and less chances of further hospitalization. These advantages will drive the abdominal surgical robot market globally. Several abdominal surgical robots companies are emerging and collectively comprise a huge market that will replace open surgeries significantly.

Abdominal surgical robots, though having numerous advantages, are not very economical. The surgery involving surgical robots are expensive and are conducted in specialized hospitals. The high cost of the surgery can be a major barrier to the abdominal surgical robot market. Also, risks associated with robotic surgery, like temporary discomfort and pain, position associated nerve injury, prolonged time under anesthesia, and long operation are some of the factors that may hamper the growth of the abdominal surgical robot market.

The abdominal surgical robot market can be segmented on the basis of application into general surgery, urologic surgery, and gynecological surgery. Surgical robots are expected to revolutionize all aspects of medical surgery. Manufacturers of robotic surgery are trying to overcome the problems and advancing the system to lower the invasiveness of surgery by progressing single port, natural opening, and assembled robotic technologies.

Abdominal surgical robot assisted surgery has attracted sufficient patients and doctors. Many surgeons performing gynecological surgery prefer to practice in hospitals having abdominal surgical robot systems. Therefore, hospitals are purchasing abdominal surgical robots to attract surgeons and patients, resulting in growing market size. Robotic surgery gives a surgeon a better view and control of the surgical site. Thus, existing traditional open surgery will be replaced by robotic surgery. Young surgeons have stable and firm hands but may get bored with recurrent same surgeries. Experienced, elderly surgeons may have hand tremors and can get tired standing throughout the duration of surgeries. Surgical robots can perform surgeries repeatedly and steadily without getting tired by changing surgery teams.

The abdominal surgical robot market can be segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & South Africa. Advancing modern technology and public awareness about modern advancements in medical research makes North America dominate the abdominal surgical robot market, followed by Europe.

Major players of the abdominal surgical robot market are Auris Surgical Robotics, AVRA Surgical Robotics, Cambridge Medical Robotics, Intuitive Surgical, Mazor Robotics, Medrobotics, Meerecompany, OMNI, and others.