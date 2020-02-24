Advanced Modern Alternatives in Smart Packaging Era is Coming with Utility Grade Duct Tapes

The global utility grade duct tapes market is likely to exhibit steady growth in the coming years due to a number of factors, including the rapid growth of the packaging industry and the construction sector, which account for dominant shares in the global consumption of utility grade duct tapes. Utility grade duct tapes account for a variety of roles in a number of sectors due to their diverse applicability for packaging as well as repairing. Growing availability of environmentally viable utility grade duct tapes is also likely to be a major driver for the global utility grade duct tapes market in the coming years.

The utility grade duct tapes market is thus likely to exhibit robust growth over the 2017-2022 forecast period, with Transparency Market Research predicting a strong 5.1% CAGR for the utility grade duct tapes market between 2017 and 2022.

Transparency Market Research estimates the global utility grade duct tapes market to reach a valuation of US$395.1 mn by the end of 2017 and further rise to US$505.6 mn by the end of 2022.

Repairing to Remain Dominant Application of Utility Grade Duct Tapes in Global Market

The report segments the global utility grade duct tapes market by application into sealing, repairing, holding, waterproofing, strapping, and others. Of these, repairing is likely to remain the leading application of the global utility grade duct tapes market over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Europe to Remain Dominant Contributor to Global Utility Grade Duct Tapes Market

Geographically, the global utility grade duct tapes market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific except Japan, and Japan. Of these, Europe is likely to remain the dominant contributor to the global utility grade duct tapes market over the 2017-2022 forecast period due to the steady rise in demand for DIY applications in Europe. The utility grade duct tapes market in Europe is likely to exhibit a strong 3.7% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period, rising to a valuation of US$152.5 mn by the end of 2022.

North America, APEJ to Exhibit Steady Promise for Utility Grade Duct Tapes Market

Despite the dominance of Europe in the global utility grade duct tapes market, North America and Asia Pacific except Japan are also likely to exhibit significant promise for the global utility grade duct tapes market due to the rising presence of the market in these regions. The North America utility grade duct tapes market is likely to exhibit a strong 5.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2022, rising to a valuation of US$145.7 mn by the end of 2022. The APEJ market for utility grade duct tapes is likely to rise to US$138.8 mn by the end of 2022 at a strong CAGR of 5.8% over the 2017-2022 forecast period.