Alcohol Wipes Market Top Key Players are 3M, GAMA Healthcare Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company

The health care industry has grown considerably in the last two decades and it is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. Countries such as the U.S., Switzerland, and Germany spend more than 10% of their gross domestic product (GDP) in their health care industry. Hygiene is pivotal in the health care industry. Cleanliness and sanitation are pivotal in the health care industry, as these help prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses.

Increase in awareness regarding cleaning of devices in hospitals and clinics boosts the demand for alcohol wipes. Cleaning of medical equipment is a top priority for hospitals, especially in intensive care units (ICUs) and operation theatres (OTs), where presence of any bacteria or virus can affect the patient’s health. Increase in application of these wipes for the cleaning in the food & beverage industry is boosting the demand for alcohol wipes. Surge in the number of rules and regulations in the food manufacturing industry has propelled the use of alcohol wipes. Alcohol wipes remove fungus, bacteria, oil, grease, and dirt.

These wipes are also used in homes to clean dirt and bacteria. Alcoholic wipes are also used to clean household appliances and remove inks, pastes, light oils, and contaminants associated with soldering, fluxes, and printing. Increase in awareness in regarding cleaning of household items with alcohol is projected boot the consumption of alcohol wipes. While cleaning with alcohol wipes, the clean surface get dry soon due to presence of alcohol as compared to cleaning with wet cloth.

Alcohol wipes are available in different types of packaging depending upon the quantity and alcohol content. Some manufacturers prefer packing alcohol wipes in plastic cylindrical containers while others prefer individual sachets to prevent any exposure to the environment.

Isopropyl content in alcohol wipes range from 70% to 99% which can be dangerous for children. It is advised to keep alcohol wipes out of reach from children. Use of isopropyl contained alcohol wipes can be harmful for the skin on hands. It can result in itching and redness. Alcohol wipes are flammable due the high alcoholic content. These wipes can also help the fire spread. These factors are likely to inhibit the global alcohol wipes market.

