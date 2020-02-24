Aluminum Alloy Powders Market : Report and Future Opportunity Assessment 2026

Alloying is a process of combination of one or more metals in precise proportion in order to impart chemical, physical, and material properties to the base metal. Aluminum alloys are alloys in which the base metal is pure aluminum, and other metals are added in order to strengthen it. Aluminum alloy powder consists of a blending of atomized aluminum powders mixed with powders of alloying elements. Commonly used alloying elements are copper, magnesium, silicon, and zinc. Aluminum alloy powders offer corrosion resistance, machinability, electrical conductivity, thermal conductivity, and mechanical properties.The main driver of the aluminum alloy powders market is the usage of aluminum alloy powder in the automotive and paints & inks industries. Aluminum alloy powder has a high strength to weight ratio and is also resistant to metal fatigue and corrosion. This is driving demand for aluminum alloy powders in the aerospace industry as it is used as a coating in engine mount support and shock absorbers. Demand for aluminum alloy powders in the paints and inks industries is driven by its metallic shine and shade. The powder can also create a silver appearance when added to paint. Paints are also used as coating in transportation facilities.

The global aluminum alloy powders market can be segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the aluminum alloy powders market can be classified into wrought and cast alloys. The wrought alloys segment is likely to constitute a considerable market share due to its higher strength and lower weight than cast alloys. Wrought alloys are more ductile than cast alloys as they are hot or cold treated during fabrication.

In terms of application, the aluminum alloy powders market can be categorized into Defence, Paints and Inks, Automotive and Aerospace, and others (including cosmetic colorant, fingerprint powder, consumer appliances, and thermostat control gears). Aluminum alloy powder is employed extensively in the automotive and aerospace industries. The automotive industry demands both low weight and low cost materials in order to reduce fuel emissions and improve fuel economy at affordable prices. Demand for vehicles is increasing due to a rise in per capita income and spending power of people. Aluminum alloy powder is an important component of solid propellants and is used as solid fuel in the reusable solid rocket motors of NASA’s space shuttle.

In terms of region, the global aluminum alloy powders market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to constitute a major share of the global aluminum alloy powders market during the forecast period. The aluminum alloy powders market in the region is likely to expand at a rapid pace, due to growth in the economy and rise in population. The aluminum alloy powders market in Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a sluggish pace. In North America and Europe, research and development of new products and export of the developed products are expected to drive the aluminum alloy powders market.Prominent players operating in the aluminum alloy powders market includes United Company RUSAL Limited, MMP INDUSTRIES LIMITED (MMPIL), Alcoa Corporation, and Kymera International. These companies are engaged in research and development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers and acquisitions to gain market share.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

RUSAL is a prominent aluminum company and is engaged in the production of different grades of aluminum powders and pastes and alumina worldwide.