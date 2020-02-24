Antilock Braking System (ABS) Control Module Market Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2018-2026

The antilock braking system (ABS) control module is a primary component of the antilock braking system. It is a microprocessor that runs a check of the braking system and controls the brakes according to the speed of the wheels. It determines the application of the brake pressure on the wheels according to the calibration of the system.

The ABS control module is considered as the heart of the antilock braking system (ABS), wherein if it stops functioning, then the whole braking system is unable to respond when the brakes are applied.

Rising concern toward road safety has led to an increase in demand for vehicles with antilock braking system (ABS). The antilock braking system (ABS) control module market in some regions is likely to expand at a significant growth rate due to mandatory norms for the installation of antilock braking system (ABS) in all passenger vehicles. People have been preferring antilock braking system (ABS)-installed vehicles over non ABS-installed vehicles due to the increased number of the road accidents in the last few years, and the ability of antilock braking system (ABS) to prevent the vehicle from skidding on sudden application of brakes in emergency situations.

The antilock braking system (ABS) control module market can be segmented based on ABS type, sales channel, vehicle type, and region.

Based on the type of antilock braking system (ABS), the ABS control module market can be classified into two categories out of which the four channel antilock braking system (ABS) control module is leading in the market. In the four-channel ABS, all the four wheels are monitored and controlled independently according to the signal of the ABS control module. The four-channel ABS is more expensive as compared to the other type of the ABS, however owing to its better performance the four channel ABS has higher demand over other segments and is also expected to grow at significant pace over the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, the antilock braking system (ABS) control module market can be segregated into two categories among which the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment hold the major share of the ABS control module market for automotive. The OEM segment consist of the ABS control module which are directly supplied to the vehicle manufacturers. Due to requirement of high precision while installation of the ABS, OEM segment is preferred over other categories.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive ABS control module market can be classified into several segments out of which the Passenger vehicle segment holds the major share owing to high production of the vehicles and preference of the ABS in passenger vehicles as compared to other vehicles.

Based on the region, the antilock braking system (ABS) control module market can be split into 5 regions among which Europe holds a major share of the market due to mandatory regulation for implementation of ABS in all passenger vehicles since 2012. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate due to the rapid expansion witnessed by the automotive industry in the region.

Key players operating in the global automotive ABS control module market include Robert Bosch GmbH, WABCO, Continental AG, TRW Automotive, Auto DITEX BG Ltd., and Halla Holdings Corp.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

