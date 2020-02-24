Aquafeed Market – Global Industry Outlook 2018 – 2026 | Most Prominent Companies – Alltech Inc., BENEO GmbH, Skretting, Cargill Inc., Cermaq, Sonac B.V, Aller Aqua A/S, Novus International

Aquafeed Market: Introduction

The proposed market report of TMR on the global aquafeed market evaluates opportunities in the current market, and provides updates and insights corresponding to different segments involved in the global aquafeed market over the forecast period 2018–2026. The global aquafeed market report further exhibits the estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). In terms of value, the aquafeed market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the aquafeed market in five major regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also includes the study of current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the aquafeed market.

Aquafeed Market: Report Description

The report explores the global aquafeed market for the period 2018–2026. The primary objective of the report is to provide insights into key developments in the market that are consistently supporting the transformation of global businesses that are associated with aquafeed. It is very important to consider that, in an ever wavering economy, we provide the estimated (Y-o-Y) year-on-year growth rate in addition to the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the overall forecast, to better understand the analysis and evaluation of the global aquafeed market, and to discover equitable opportunities.

Yet another key feature of this report is that, the estimation of the global aquafeed market and the corresponding revenue forecast is carried out in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually not prioritized while forecasting overall market numbers. Absolute dollar opportunity analysis is very essential in evaluating the degree of opportunity that a provider can observe to execute, as well as to contrast the potential resources from a sales perspective in the global aquafeed market.

The report starts with an elaborated executive summary, and the market definition of various segmentations that are included and their respective shares in the global aquafeed market. The report further incorporates the major macroeconomic factors that have an effect over the growth of the aquafeed market. The report also highlights the various market dynamics, which includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the global aquafeed market. The report further underlines the study of the present issues with industrial processing, and opportunities for the aquafeed market. It also encompasses value chain analysis that provides a structural view of overall profitability from the manufacturer to the end user of the aquafeed market. In order to provide users with a clear view of the global aquafeed market, we have exhibited the competitive analysis of key market players and their strategic expansions. The competitive dashboard presents a detailed comparison of aquafeed manufacturers on valuable parameters such as key product offerings, total revenue, key developments, and key strategies. The study intensifies the global aquafeed market attractiveness analysis by form, species, function, and region.

To evaluate the overall market size of aquafeed, the report considers various fundamental aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, it emphasizes quantitative evaluation such as market shares by form, species, function, and region, and other qualitative data from primary respondents, which have been consolidated to arrive at clear and accurate market estimations. The forecast presented in the aquafeed market report arrives at the total revenue being generated, and expected revenue contribution in the future by the global aquafeed market.

The detailed profiles of companies that manufacture aquafeed are included in the report to analyze their developmental strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments, as they have a significant role in the global aquafeed market. Major market players covered in the aquafeed market report are Cargill Inc., BENEO GmbH, Aller Aqua A/S, Skretting, Cermaq, Sonac B.V, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Clextral, Ridley Corporation Limited, ADM, Novus International, Biomin Holding GmbH, Nutriad NV, Dibaq, Biomar, INVE Aquaculture Inc., Nutreco N.V, Alltech Inc., Zeigler Bros., Inc., and Norel SA, among others.

Aquafeed Market: Segmentation

The subsequent sections analyze the global aquafeed market on the basis of form, species, function, and region, and presents a forecast for the period 2018–2026. The market is segmented as follows:

Aquafeed Market by Form

– Extruded

– Pellets

– Powder

– Liquid

Aquafeed Market by Species

– Fish

– – Salmon

– – Tilapia

– – Sea Bass/Bream

– – Sturgeon

– – Trout

– – Others

– Crustaceans

– – Prawns

– – Shrimp

– – Crabs

– – Krill

– Others

Aquafeed Market by Function

– Health

– Digestibility

– Palatability

– Special Nutrition

– Others

Aquafeed Market by Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– Latin America

– – Brazil

– – Argentina

– – Peru

– – Chile

– – Colombia

– – Mexico

– – Rest of Latin America

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – U.K.

– – Spain

– – Italy

– – Russia

– – Poland

– – NORDIC

– – BENELUX

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– – India

– – China

– – Japan

– – Australia & New Zealand

– – ASEAN

– – Rest of APAC

– Middle East & Africa

– – GCC Countries

– – Turkey

– – North Africa

– – South Africa

– – Rest of MEA

