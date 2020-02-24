Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Market Growth, Trends And Value Chain 2019-2023 By Rmoz

Powder metallurgy is an advanced metal-forming technology that popularly uses metallic and ceramic powders for manufacturing materials. The manufacturing technology has attracted considerable interest among numerous end-use industries, more notably automotive and medical, to produce precision materials of complex geometries. Powder metallurgy technique has gathered steam in the Asia Pacific markets for the mass production of materials that would not otherwise be possible using conventional ingot metallurgy. Over the past several years, the technology has gained traction in the automotive industry to design high-performance automotive parts at scale. In many of its applications, it is considered as a green technology. Growing use of the technique to mass produce powder metallurgy precision parts is a case in point. The reason why this has generated substantial interest is its economy in manufacturing complex-shaped parts and at commercial scale.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2075805

Ceaseless advances in metal-forming technologies will open powder metallurgy to emerging especially niche applications by helping the industry to produce materials with better mechanical and physical properties. A case in point is the vast potential the metal injection molding technology holds in manufacturing of medical devices and surgical implants. In the next few years, industry players in the Asia Pacific markets will assess the potential of powder metallurgy for designing porous implants with increased fixation properties. Growing number of biomedical applications of the technology will open exciting possibilities for market players over the next ten years. Powder metallurgy technique using Co-based alloys or Ti alloys holds special potential in biomedical applications in the Asia Pacific markets.

Powder metallurgy is the science of fabricating components with metal powders as their starting material. Powder metallurgy processes differ from conventional metallurgy processes such as melting and pouring, casting, drawing, forming, cutting, machining, welding, extrusion, forging and other related processes. In conventional metallurgy, the metal or alloy is always in a continuous physical form and is made into various shapes and articles using the above-mentioned processes. In case of PM, these processes are replaced by new and easier methods such as blending, compacting and sintering. One of the major drawbacks of conventional metallurgy process is the phase rule, which dictates what

ratios of specific elements can coexist in solid or liquid phase together in one continuum. This drawback is completely eliminated when the metal powders are handled through the powder metallurgy process. Powder metallurgy is sometimes referred to as the chip-less process, meaning there is zero waste of materials. This is due to the absence of machining operations compared to conventional metallurgical processes. Powder metallurgy (PM) is a cost-effective process for forming metal parts by heating compacted metal powders to just below their melting points. PM production methods can be used to fabricate numerous parts with complex shapes that meet demanding specifications. Unlike conventional machining, PM creates very little scrap or waste.

Most parts produced using the PM process weigh less than five pounds, while parts weighing as much as 35 pounds can be fabricated with conventional PM equipment. Many early parts produced by PM, such as bushings and bearings, were simple shapes, but todays sophisticated PM processes can economically produce components with complex contours and multiple levels.

Despite their small size, PM-produced parts are strategically important to the automotive, aircraft, hardware, instrumentation, oil and gas well-drilling equipment, and off-road tractor industries. A typical automobile contains more than 40 pounds of PM parts. Parts such as aircraft engine turbines, power tools, surgical instruments, riding lawn mowers, etc. depend on the PM process for their formation and strength.

The Asia-Pacific powder metallurgy (PM) industry, which was affected by the 20082009 recession, most notably due to the steep decline in automotive production, recovered and surpassed pre-recession levels. In 2017, the Asia-Pacific PM parts and components market exceeded REDACTED with a value of more than REDACTED.

BCC Researchs projections indicate that the PM market in Asia-Pacific will exceed REDACTED in 2018 with a value of REDACTED and reach nearly REDACTED (REDACTED) by 2023. These figures represent a CAGR of REDACTED in volume terms and an REDACTED rise in market value between 201 8 and 2023.

Report Scope:

This report analyzes the PM industry of Asia-Pacific, including the manufacturing capability and consumption associated with the regions major countries. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of PM.

Market drivers within the industry are identified. The quantity and value of various powders and parts shipments are projected from 2017 to 2018, and then over a five-year period from 2018 to 2023. Technological issues and trends are projected, and other influential factors are discussed.

The report identifies major manufacturers of powder metal and other related materials, including ceramics and nanopowders, special alloys and metal matrix composites. It also includes companies that make parts and components for automotive products, industrial and tooling equipment, recreation and hobby items, appliances, business machines and other products.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2075805

Report Includes:

– 27 data tables and 21 additional tables

– Country specific data and analysis of powder metallurgy for China, India, Japan, South Korea and other emerging economies within the APAC region

– Technological assessment of the powder metallurgy industry at a regional level covering Asia-Pacific, including manufacturing capability and consumption by regional markets

– Information on industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of powder metallurgy

– Identification of major manufacturers of powder metal and other related materials, including ceramics and nanopowders, special alloys and metal matrix composites

– Company Profiles of major manufacturers and suppliers of parts and components for automotive products, industrial and tooling equipment, recreation and hobby items, appliances, business machines and other products including BASF, Epson Atmix Corp., GKN Sinter Metals, Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd. and Mitsubishi Material Corp.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/