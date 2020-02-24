Auto-Dimming Mirrors Market: Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges & Driving the Growth of the Market

Auto dimming mirrors helps in eliminating the glare from the headlights of a vehicle that enable the driver to stay focused and drive safely. These mirrors are equipped with sensors that can detect low light from the headlights and act accordingly. The mirrors turn dark automatically in proportion to the brightness emitted by the headlights and then clear out once the brightness fades out. For the dimming mirrors, the OEM’s are using electrochromism technology where electricity is passed through a low voltage supply in order to tint the glass. Further, the electricity is passed through electrochromic gel which is placed in between two pieces of glass..Generally the interior rear – view mirrors are the auto-dimming mirrors that may come with a compass and a temperature display system and few advanced interior rear view mirror come with headlight controlling sensors. The intensity of light are detected with the help of sensors placed either at front or rear view mirror of the vehicle that makes the auto-dimming mirrors more efficient.

The dimming of both the interior and exterior mirrors are controlled by the sensors present in the interior mirrors, which becomes active when the brightness of light gets low.Poor lighting makes the sensors search for a brighter source of light which will harm the vision of the person facing the light. The sensors detect the change in light intensity andgenerate an electrical charge that hits the glass through a low voltage power supply. The electricity then travels through the electrochromic gel which is present in between the two electrically conductive coated pieces of glass which make up the auto-dimming mirror.

For More Details, Request A PDF Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=21926

Auto-dimming mirrors play a significant role in low vision problem thus providing a safe driving comfort. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and Kids Transportation Safety Act (KTSA) mandates the use of auto-dimming mirrors in vehicles to prevent the incidence of road accidents at night. These mirrors are easy to access and are available in wide range of features. . Many Indian car manufacturers have started to use auto-dimming mirrors taking into consideration the safety of drivers. Therefore, growing need for safer and broader visibility, easy and low installation cost are some of the factor which drives the auto-dimming mirrors market. High replacement cost is expected to cause restraining effects in the market.

The auto-dimming mirrors market has been segmented based on type of dimming glass, type of sensors, type of auto-dimming mirrors and geography. By dimming glass type, the market has been segmented into six broad categories, namely, smart glass, SPD glass, photochromatic glass, liquid chrystal, thermotropics, and electrochromic.A smart glass works by allowing the entry of light of particular wavelengths thereby changing from translucent to transparent.Suspended Particles Devices (SPDs) are thin film laminates which blocks light by absorbing it. Further, photochromatic glasses turn dark on facing sunlight and liquid chrystal, thermotropics, and electrochromic are mirrors which use an electric gel in between the glasses. By auto-dimming mirrors the market has been segmented into panoramic RVM, garage door opener, audio driver interface, and headlight control sensors, and others.By type of sensors the market has been segmented into ambient sensors, glare sensors, and control unit.

Request For Custom Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=21926

The geographical segmentation includes, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period owing to rising concern toward safe and comfortable driving.

Some of the leading manufacturing companies operating in this market are, Gentex Corporation (U.S.), Magna International, Inc. (U.S), Honda Lock Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (U.S.), FLABEG Holding GmbH (England), Metagal Industria E Comercio Ltda. (U.S.), Tokai Rika Co., Ltd. (U.S.), Ficosa International (Japan), Murakami Kaimeido (Germany), and Samvardhana Motherson Group (U.S.),among others.