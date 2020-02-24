Automotive Position Sensor Market with Newest Industry Data, Future Trends and Forecast 2018-2026

Position sensors are used in vehicles to check the position of a component of the system with respect to its reference point. Position sensors allow the occupant of the vehicle to take required action according to the signal of the sensor.

Demand for position sensors for automotive is expected to rise at a significant pace during the forecast period due to high demand for convenience features in vehicles. The demand for the position sensors for transmission and accelerator pedal has increased at a rapid rate as they provide convenience to the driver. The market of the position sensors for automotive can be affected by arrival of the autonomous vehicles in the market as it may result in the removal of the position sensors from some systems of the vehicle.

However, position sensors for automotive involve high costs and cannot be used in vehicles where cost cutting is a prime focus. This is anticipated to restrain the automotive position sensor market in the near future.

The automotive position sensor market can be segmented based on motion, application, vehicle, and region.

Based on motion the position sensor market for automotive can be divided into two categories among which the linear position sensors for automotive are expected to hold the major share of the market. Linear position sensors are used in applications where the linear motion of the component is monitored e.g. throttle position sensor. The linear position sensor segment holds a major share of the automotive position sensor market due to its application in most of the systems and are expected to grow at remarkable pace due to increasing production of the vehicles.

In terms of application, the automotive position sensor market can be classified into six major segments out of which the gear position sensor and throttle position sensor hold the major share of the market. Accelerator pedal sensor is also known as throttle position sensor and is helpful in determining the position of the accelerator. Gear position sensor and throttle position sensor have gained popularity in last few years and have a high expansion potential during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle, the automotive position sensor market can be split into three segments among which the passenger vehicle segment holds a major share of the automotive position sensor market due to higher application of the position sensors along with the high production of passenger vehicles.

In terms of region, the position sensor for automotive market can be categorized into five major categories. The position sensors market for automotive in Asia Pacific is expected to be dominant during the forecast period due to rise in production of vehicles in the region whereas position sensors has gained high popularity in the Europe region.

Key players in the automotive position sensor market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Hirschmann Automotive GmbH, Sensata Technologies, Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, DENSO CORPORATION, and Continental AG.

