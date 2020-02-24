Azo Pigments Market : Production, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Type and Applicability Industry 2026

Azo pigments are chemical forms of azo dyes that do not possess solubilizing groups. This means, they cannot be dissolved in any medium, thus posing difficulties for purification. The demand from plastic, rubber, and paints industries resonates well with growth of the global azo pigments market. The market has been growing steadily in the past few years. Looking at the numerous positive factors, it is predicted to maintain the momentum in the future, too. An upcoming Transparency Market Research discusses in detail the current and upcoming trends in the global azo pigments market. It delves into details about the market’s overview, size, share, drivers and restraints, geographical distribution, and competitive dynamics.

Azo pigments are known for their coloring abilities, especially in the range of yellow to red. Besides, they are also preferred for better lightfastness – the rate at which the color fades when exposed to light. These factors majorly drive demand in the global azo pigments market. One of the major applications of azo pigments is plastics. A large number of products today are made out of plastic. There is hardly an industry that does not require plastic. Looking at the physical properties of azo pigments, their demand is high in the plastic industry. The pace at which the plastic market is growing reflects hope for the global azo pigments market. Further, paints is another major sector where azo pigments are used extensively. The product is used in both artistic paint products as well as commercial paints. The number of infrastructural projects are rapidly growing across the world. At the same time, the interest level among people to pick up art as a hobby or career has also risen. These factors are predicted to garner growth in the global azo pigments market.

While all these aspects augment growth in the global azo pigments market, there are some challenges that market players will have to overcome. The concerns over the harmful environmental and health impacts of azo pigments are restraining growth in the global azo pigments market. However, extensive research is on to identify efficient effluent treatment measures that will bring positivity in the global azo pigments market. Geographically, Asia Pacific will dominate revenues in the global azo pigments market in the coming years. Countries like China and India that are major manufacturers of azo pigments, hence will hold major shares of revenue in this region. North America and Europe will continue to hold prominence in the coming years. The growth in the infrastructure sector will boost demand for the products in these regions.

The global azo pigments market is condensed and holds few players. Some of the important ones include Sudarshan, Eckart, Clariant, Jeco Group, and Huntsman. With pressing demands for easily degradable products, most manufacturers are developing environmentally friendly azo pigments. At the same time, many companies are also depending on exploring new applications for azo pigments to sustain in the global azo pigments market.