Azorubine Market | Top Key Players Analysis, Trends, Global Size Forecast To 2027

The CAS No. of carmoisine-(3567-69-9), food colourings have always been subject of argument among the quality and standardisation agencies, such as the Food Standards Agencysince 2008 have been thinking about voluntarily withdrawing these synthetic food colourants such as carmoisine from their food and beverage manufacturer’s product profile in the UK as well. However, under European Commission law regulation 1333/2008, food and beverage products containing carmoisine could be sold in the UK but the label must hold their respective E No. such as in case of carmoisine (E-122). Carmoisine is generally used as feedingstuffs colourant for dogs and cats meals. Since carmoisine is widely used for non-food producing animals, so safety assessment for carmoisine largely relies to the limited target species and the end user. Carmoisine has long shelf life and high stability property which makes it easy to store.

Global Carmoisine Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global carmoisine market is primarily driven by rise in demand for the food colourants in many countries as manufacturers are inclined towards developing more appealing, long lasting and longer shelf life food colourants. It is as such difficult to avoid synthetic food colourants/dyes as now a days each and every foodstuff especially in confectionery items such as candies, energy drinks, juices, sugar gummies to provide them with bright and rich colour that makes them more appealing in any type of brightly lustrous coloured candies,soda, sports drinks, cereals, as in case packaged snacks, sugar coated fruit gummies, jellies, jams and in most of the medication designed for children and also in cosmetic products including lipsticks, coloured lip balms, nail paints and others. Carmoisine is banned in U.S., Canada, Japan, Sweden and Norway. And now, UK is also working on the process of banning carmoisine and make their food manufacturers to voluntarily remove it from their product segment.

Global Carmoisine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of form type, carmoisine market is segmented into:-

Powdered

Syrup

Suspension

On the basis of application, carmoisine market is segmented into:-

Food and Beverages Confectionery Cheese Dried Fruit Soda Jams Jellies Alcoholic Beverages Bakery products Others

Chemicals Colouring agent Dyes and lakes Staining agent

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care & toiletries Shampoos & Conditioners Bath Soaps Hair gels & Hair oils Toothpastes After shave Shower gel Others



Global Carmoisine Market: Region wise Outlook

The global carmoisine market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA).APEJ holds major share in the global carmoisine market in terms of production of carmoisine products such as carmoisine dyes and lakes as there has been increased application of carmoisine as food colourant among food and beverage manufacturers especially in China, India and ASEAN region. Furthermore, growing demand for longer shelf life, high stability as food colourant in Latin America is anticipated to fuel the overall carmoisine market growth in the near future.

Global Carmoisine Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global carmoisine market includes:

Matrix Pharma-Chem (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Dynemic Products Ltd.

Ajanta Chemical Industries

Neelikon Food Colours & Chemicals Ltd.

National Foods (Pvt) Ltd.

Vinayak Ingredients (India) Pvt. Ltd.

