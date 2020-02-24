Biotainer Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, With Regional Forecast To 2028

The latest report on the global Biotainer Market presents answers to crucial questions that are important to comprehend developments in the said A holistic and detailed overview of the global Biotainer Market that includes information derived from utilizing various quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques has been compiled in this latest market report. This compilation offers its readers a great overview of the Biotainer Market during a forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Packaging helps to extend shelf-life and improve convenience. The global biotainer market is ideal for containing critical products and for safe storage and transportation. Biotainers are specially designed for storage and transportation of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Biotainers not only meet packaging requirements but also reduces time and cost for the manufacturers. Biotainers are available with leak-proof assurance and valuable content. Biotainers minimize the risk of carry-over contamination. Translucent construction ensures the integrity of the sample that can be frozen to -100 degree Celsius.

Global Biotainer Market – Dynamics:

Biotainers are ideal for storage of PH sensitive material. The global biotainer market is growing and its demand is increasing in the pharmaceutical industry. Biotainer is popular because of their increased storage efficiency. Biotainers are molded from USP class VI plastics, either PETG or poly carbonate. Biotainer market is expected to show impressive growth in near future. Biotainers are widely used in laboratories for containing nutrient solution which is used to grow microorganism or gelling agents. Biotainers are also designed for transporting all types of hazardous material at room temperature.

Biotainer HDPE bottles offer excellent chemical resistance. These Biotainers are in jug – style container that are available in lab pack as well as bulk pack. Biotainers are basically available in two forms that is bottles and carboys which are especially for pharmaceutical and biological manufacturers. Biotainers are also designed to dispense biological solutions. Biotainers passes through various extensive testing which assure that the containers and their component encounter demanding biotechnology requirements.

Biotainers eliminate the cost of cleaning and sterilizing. Biotainers are available with various closures such as silicon laminate lined closure, polyethylene lined polypropylene closure, and silicone laminate lined closure. Biotainers are sterile and ready to use containers that provide safe storage from freezing temperature to boiling temperature. Biotainers comes with space saving square shape and ribbed hand grips. Biotainers are suitable for freezing and storing biological reagents. Manufacturers offer Biotainer product line in order to meet the increasing demands for containers that would meet current parental manufacturing requirements. To minimize particulates, biotainers are produced in filtered controlled environment. Each Biotainer container exposed to a pressure decay leak test to assure reliability of the material. Various checks are performed over biotainers for its appearance and critical dimensions. Biotainers allowing for both heated mixing and frozen storage and can be used from -100 degree Celsius to 100 degree Celsius. Manufacturers come up with various innovative solutions in biotainer bottles and carboys. The growth of biotainer market is focused on the molecular biology market, and the clinical hospital market.

Global Biotainer Market – Segmentation:

The global market for biotainer is segmented on the basis of material type, capacity, and end use.

On the basis of the material type the global market for biotainer is segmented as follows:

Polycarbonate Biotainers

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) Biotainers

Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) Biotainers

On the basis of the capacity the global market for biotainer is segmented as follows:

Below 1 Liters

1 Liters – 5 Liters

5 Liters – 10 Liters

10 Liters – 20 Liters

Above 20 Liters

On the basis of the end use the global market for biotainer is segmented as follows:

Laboratories

Hospitals

Medical Research

Others

Global Biotainer Market – Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geography biotainer market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. Among these region, North-America and Asia-Pacific (APAC) are expected to be the largest players in terms of volume and value because of growing standard of disposable incomes.

Global Biotainer Market – Major Players:

Some of the players operating in the global biotainer market include E3 Cortex, CP Lab Safety, Nalge Nunc International, Biofluid Focus Inc., Cellon S.A, Sani-Tech West, Inc., Kisker Biotech GmbH & Co. KG, Teknova Medical Systems Ltd., and DD Biolab S.L.

