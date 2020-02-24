Blood and Fluid Warmer Market will Explore Robust Size & Growth During 2016-2024

Normal human body temperature falls between 96.8 degrees Fahrenheit and 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit. The prolonged body exposure to cold temperature leads to hypothermia condition which drops the body temperature below 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Hypothermia can increase risk during surgeries and cause prolonged healing time. Proper patient temperature management is crucial during the patient’s stay in hospitals to accelerate healing after surgeries. Therefore, hospitals and other treatment centers adopt blood and fluid warmer systems to monitor and control the core body temperature of a patient. Also, the conditions such as severe trauma, thyroid conditions, diabetes and consumption of abusive drugs can increase the risk of hypothermia. A blood and fluid warmer instrument is used to warm fluids or blood prior to transfusion to a patient during the temperature management treatment. This treatment is mostly used in operating rooms, intensive care units, and emergency settings for hypothermia prevention. Blood and fluid warmer systems enable patient treatment by maintaining normal body temperature to avoid hypothermia.

The demand for blood and fluid warming instruments is fuelled by increased burden of hypothermia cases. The incidences of hypothermia is high in cold countries. For instance, according to Center for Disease Control (CDC), in the U.S. there were around 1,301 annual deaths caused due to hypothermia. The incidence of hypothermia is high in geriatric and infant population. Worldwide a gradual increase in surgical procedures along with aging population is the major factor which is anticipated to fuel growth of the global blood and fluid warmer market during the forecast period. Also, the increasing consumption of abusive drugs, growing incidences of thyroid conditions and diabetes are the other hypothermia causing factors which are expected to boost the demand for blood and fluid warming instruments. Increase in mergers and acquisitions among the major global players is one of the major trend in the global blood and fluid warmer market. However, high research and development expenses in product development and the low awareness about blood and fluid warming instrument treatments in the developing countries is anticipated to hamper growth of the global blood and fluid warmer market growth.

Based on product type, surface warming segment is expected to contribute largest share in global blood and fluid warming market due to increasing adoption in developed countries such as U.S, Germany and U.K. The segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast with increased penetration in Asia Pacific. Hospital end user segment is expected to contribute the maximum share among end users. Based on application the acute care segment is expected to contribute the maximum share owing to rise in geriatric population with different diseases.

On the basis of regional presence, global blood and fluid warmer market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global blood and fluid warmer market in terms of value due to high demand from U.S.

Some of the major players in global human papillomavirus testing market are 3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Barkey GmbH, CareFusion, GE Healthcare, Smiths Medical, Meridian Medical Systems, The 37Company, EMIT Corporation, etc. The blood and fluid warming market is mostly dominated by some key global vendors and is expected to witness steady CAGR in terms of revenue owing to increasing adoption in the patients. This patient pool includes people suffering from chronic diseases such as thyroid conditions, and diabetes among geriatric population along with rising number of surgical procedures performed globally. The entry of existing players in emerging countries and product development with enhanced technology in the blood and fluid warming market is expected to create competition in the market.