Body Fat Measurement Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2015 to 2023

Body fat analyzers are also known as impedance meters is a tool for accurate assessment of body fat and this identify risk associated with health due to high or low amounts of body fat. Moreover these devices also help assess effectiveness of exercise and nutrition intake and age related ages.Body fat measurement is considered as a common fitness test at gymnasium, health clubs. The body fat measuring device when applied to the skin leads to a passage of weak current between the outer two electrodes. As this high frequency current passes through the skin, the muscles and the subcutaneous fat, some amount of energy is lost due to the tissue resistance. This change in the energy is then measured with the help of two inner electrodes. The body fat measurement devices can be designed to measure the flow at different depths. The body fat percentage varies according to age and gender in an individual. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1.9 billion adults, were reported as overweight worldwide in 2014 and is linked to more deaths as compared to underweight population.

The global body fat measurementmarket can be segmented based onanalysis method and geography. The different body fat analysis methods include hydrostatic weighing or underwater weighing, bioelectric impedance analysis, skin fold analysis, near-infrared interactance, anthropometric method and BOD POD. Different techniques used to analyze the body fat include dual energy X-ray absorptiometry, magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography and air displacement plethysmography. Ultrasound technique can also be used for accurate assessment of body fat and is less expensive than other laboratory methods. The major driver for the market growth is due to the ballooning burden of obese population responsible for rise in rate of disease and disability across the globe.

Hydrostatic weighing is considered as a gold standard by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) due to its high accuracy. BOD POD too works similar to that of hydrostatic weighing, however its high cost restricts its use by many health clubs. Currently, bioelectric impedance analysis is the most popular method for body fat measurement and works on the principle of flow of low-intensity electric current through the body and resistance measurement. The speed of the passage of current determines the percentage of fat and muscle quality in the person. In skin fold analysis, total body fat can be estimated by measuring the fat under the skin. However, this method is not used for measurement of visceral fat. Near-infrared interactance involves placing of a special probe against a body area which emits infrared light that passes through muscle and fat.

In terms of geography, the global body fat measurement market can be segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest regional share due to a large pool of obese population, as well as technologically advances healthcare infrastructure. The region is followed by Europe due to an obesity crisis as per the WHOEmerging economies in Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World hold immense potential for the body fast measurement devices owing to their increasing population, and patient affordability and are expected to boost the growth of the market in these regions.

Some of the key players in the global body fat measurement market include AccuFitness LLC, COSMED Srl, Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Omron Healthcare, and Tanita Corporation.