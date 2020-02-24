Bone Morphogenetic Proteins Market is Projected to Report a CAGR of 2.10% between 2014 and 2020

Bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs) that are classified under transforming growth factor beta superfamily are multifactorial growth factors. These are naturally occurring proteins found in the human body, involved in numerous cellular responses. BMPs were first isolated in 1965 by scientist Marshall Urist for the ability to induce the formation of bone and cartilage. To date over 15 BMPs have been isolated and cloned.

However, only BMP-2 and BMP-7 are considered to show the greatest amount of osteoinductive potential. Both the types of BMPs share similar kind of cell receptors (Type 1 and Type 2 BMP receptor) that help in regulating bone growth. Thus, for clinical use, BMPs are produced through recombinant DNA technology namely rhBMP-2 and rhBMP-7. These BMPs have been approved by the FDA for use in orthopedic applications such as spinal fusions, oral surgery, and tibia non-unions. These proteins posses the ability to induce patients own cells for bone formation.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bone-morphogenetic-protein-market.html

In addition, BMPs have proved to be beneficial for patients undergoing spinal fusion surgery by eliminating the need for bone harvesting from the pelvis region. This innovative research approach also reduces the amount of pain, dependence on spinal rods or screws, and augments the rate of spinal fusion.

Although, BMPs have proved to be a noteworthy bone graft substitute in spinal fusion, a variety of complications are associated with its off-label usage. Uncontrolled bone formation, bone overgrowth, male sterility, leg pain, back pain, respiratory complication, and inflammation are some of the side effects associated with the implant of BMPs. Thus, the market for BMPs has been restricted by biocompatibility issues, high cost, strict regulations, and presence of numerous bone graft substitutes.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2308

The global bone morphogenetic proteins market is studied based on the types of recombinant BMPs, applications, and geography. Based on recombinant BMP types, the market has been further segmented into two major segments namely, rhBMP-2 and liquid rhBMP-7. Among the type segments, the rhBMP-2 segment accounted for the largest share (in terms of revenue) of the market in 2013. rhBMP-2 has been widely accepted by physicians and surgeons across the globe due to their effectiveness in treating lower back spinal fusions. rhBMP-7 on the other hand is expected to completely diminish from the market in the future due to withdrawal of OP-1/Opgenra from the market since August 2014.

In terms of application, spinal fusion currently accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by trauma. However, the reconstructive segment is likely to grow at a low CAGR during the forecast period from 2014 to 2022. The reason for sluggish growth is limited usage of BMP products for reconstructive surgery and presence of numerous well-established alternative bone graft substitutes.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2308

In terms of regional distribution, North America currently accounts for the largest share of the bone morphogenetic proteins market, followed by Europe. Furthermore, North America, with a market share of over 70%, is expected to dominate the industry during the forecast period. This leadership would be witnessed due to high awareness about BMP products, availability of premium priced recombinant BMP products, and soaring number of spinal fusion procedures. Furthermore, highest growth of this industry is expected to emerge in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The global bone morphogenetic proteins market is characterized by three players namely Medtronic plc, Olympus Biotech, and Cellumed.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com