Brown Sugar Market: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations 2019

Global Brown Sugar Market: Overview

The report on the global brown sugar market takes into account all the factors affecting the market’s trajectory to provide a comprehensive view of the market’s growth trajectory to readers. The factors associated with the growth of the brown sugar market are assessed in close detail in the report in order to provide an accurate picture of the brown market’s growth dynamics. The granular segmentation of the brown sugar market provided in the report helps readers get a clear idea of the market’s hierarchy and thus understand which segments to invest in. The geographical analysis of the brown sugar provided in the report also helps readers get an idea of the best regions to invest in. The growth of the food and beverage industry, with which the global brown sugar market is intimately linked, is also described in brief in the report to provide readers with information regarding external factors that might affect the growth of the global brown sugar industry in the coming years.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global brown sugar market was valued at US$18.3 bn in 2017. Exhibiting a robust 7.7% CAGR between 2017 and 2022, the brown sugar market is likely to be valued at US$26.5 bn by 2022.

Global Brown Sugar Market: Dynamics

The report provides a close look at the various drivers affecting the growth of the global brown sugar market. The growth trajectory of the brown sugar market is affected by various economic and regulatory factors, increasing its complication. A number of factors boost the growth potential of the global brown sugar market, while market players also need to watch out for several factors that may hinder development of the brown sugar market. The report provides readers with detailed analysis of which factors are likely to have a lasting impression on the global brown sugar market in the coming years.

Global Brown Sugar Market: Segmentation

The report studies the segmentation of the global brown sugar market in close detail in order to acquaint readers with the hierarchy of the market. Leading segments in the global brown sugar market are assessed in order to understand their impact on the global market’s dynamics.

Dark brown sugar is likely to dominate the global brown sugar market in the coming years. On the basis of product type, dark and light brown sugar are the key divisions of the global brown sugar market, of which dark brown sugar is likely to dominate the market in the coming years due to its widespread popularity. Dark brown sugar represented two-thirds of the global brown sugar market in 2017 with a valuation of US$12.2 mn and is likely to rise to a valuation of US$18.2 bn by 2022. The dark brown sugar segment is expected to exhibit a steady CAGR of 8.3% over the 2017-2022 forecast period, leading to its market share rising to 68.7% over the timespan.

Geographically, Asia Pacific except Japan is likely to dominate the global brown sugar market in the coming years. The popularity of brown sugar in several regions in Asia Pacific except Japan due to absence of advanced conventional sugar production technology is likely to help the brown sugar market expand at a steady rate in the region. The APEJ brown sugar market is expected to exhibit a steady 7.4% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period, with the region’s market share likely to remain around 33%.

Global Brown Sugar Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading players in the global brown sugar market include Tate & Lyle Plc, Stereos International Limited, Raizen SA, Suedzucker AG, Nordic Sugar A/S, American Crystal Sugar Company, Imperial Sugar Company, Cargill Inc., Lotus Health Group Co., and Sugar C&H Company Inc.