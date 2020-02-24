Canned Soups Market – Global Industry Outlook 2017 – 2022 | Growing Disposable Income Boosting Sales of Canned Soups

Global Canned Soups Market: Overview

The global canned soups market is prognosticated to be advantaged by additional efforts of brands taken to enhance their nutritional image, such as including more supplemental ingredients, viz. extra fiber and minerals and vitamins, and vegetables. Vendors could offer more exotic canned soups while borrowing ideas from the cuisines of various cultures. Furthermore, there could be an expansion in the flavor varieties of canned soup products. For a bright future in the market, companies are envisioned to stay on the top of food trends to offer products that satisfy the ever-changing palate of consumers.

The analysts describe each and every significant aspect and trend of the global canned soups market that concerns its growth and future projections.

Global Canned Soups Market: Dynamics

Manufacturers operating in the world canned soups market are anticipated to gain confidence due to several benefits of condensed wet soup achieved from multiple uses for other home-cooked food preparations. The soup could be used as a base ingredient or as a complete preparation requiring the addition of milk or water while heating. Ready-to-eat broths could also be used as a base ingredient for other preparations. Ready-to-eat wet soups, on the other hand, do not require additional milk or water to heat and eat and could be considered as an easy and a fast meal.

Consumers low on time availability are predicted to increase the demand for canned soups as a good lunchtime solution. Soups could also be consumed as part of a dinner meal and not necessarily as a side dish. One of the key attributes that canned soup brands are expected to focus on could be convenience, for which Campbells Soup on the Go is a fine instance to look into.

Global Canned Soups Market: Segmentation

The international canned soups market is envisaged to see a segregation into ready-to-serve wet soup, condensed wet soup, and others, as per product. Amongst all of these markets for canned soups, ready-to-serve wet soup could account for a dominating share of 55.8% by the end of 2022. The report provides more information on this particular market, including its absolute revenue growth.

According to segmentation by ingredient, the international canned soups market is projected to be classified into tomato, beans, chicken, beef, broths, artichokes, mixed vegetables, and other ingredients.

Geographically, the international canned soups market could be categorized into six segments, i.e. Europe, North America, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Latin America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan. Out of these regions, APEJ is forecasted to showcase dominance on the back of its 7.1% CAGR expected to be posted between 2017 and 2022.

Global Canned Soups Market: Competition

As per the analysis of the report, there could be some players securing an important position in the worldwide canned soups market. Companies such as Campbell Soup Co., Knorr Foods Co. Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Compass Group USA, Inc., Juanitas Foods, General Mills, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., Trader Joe’s Company, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Amys Kitchen, Inc., and Baxters Food Group Limited are profiled by the report authors.

