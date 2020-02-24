Case Study: Re-closable Pouches Market- Drivers, Opportunities, & Restraints in 2019

In order to meet the customer’s growing need for convenient packages and growing emphasis on developing sustainable packaging alternatives, the traditional packaging forms are being replaced by the novel and flexible forms of packaging. One such novel form of packaging is the re-closable pouch. The term ‘re-closable pouch’ refers to a pouch that, as against conventional packaging pouches, can be resealed or closed after use or dispensing the contents of the package. Re-closable pouches, also referred to as re-sealable pouches, have witnessed a swift growth in demand as compared to that for conventional pouches.

Market Dynamics: Drivers, Opportunities, & Restraints

Re-closable pouches market has witnessed a steady growth over the forecast period. The uniqueness of the re-closable pouches is their ease of use, versatility of design, and sustainable form of packaging among others. The demand for the re-closable pouch packaging exists across diverse set of industries. However, food & beverages industry is a major end use industry for re-closable pouches. As such, growth of food and beverages industry in general and the emphasis on developing aesthetically appealing yet functional packaging solutions is expected to drive the demand for re-closable pouches over the forecast period.

Major factors propelling the demand for re-closable pouches are their versatility, barrier properties and sustainability. The fact that these re-closable pouches are available in multitude of shapes, sizes and colors plays a crucial rule in enhancing the shelf appeal. Some of the variants of re-closable pouches include those with handles, zippers, caps, among others. Thus, a re-closable pouch is one of the most versatile packaging solution that is functional so also aesthetically appealing.

Re-closable pouch packaging market- Segmentation

Re-closable pouch packaging can be segmented on the basis of type, end use and application. Depending on the type of re-closable pouches, re-closable pouch market has been segmented into

side-gusset pouch

stand up pouch

spout

Vacuum pouch

Others

On the basis of applications, re-closable pouch market has been segmented in to the following key market segments

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Re-closable pouch packaging market- Regional Outlook

Depending on geographical regions, global packaging machines market can be divided into seven major regions including North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East & Africa.

Re-closable pouch packaging market: Market Players

Some of the players operating in global re-closable pouches market include: