Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market By Trend Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis And Forecast

Global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market: Overview

Cellulose acetate fibers are man-made or synthetic fibers produced of cellulose acetate. These fibers are manufactured by treating high purity pulp or purified cotton fluff with acetic anhydride. Flakes which are produced through this process are then dissolved in a solvent to obtain spinning solution. Then the spinning stock solution is allowed to go through spinneret with small diameters, which ultimately gives rise to fine filaments of acetate. During the extrusion process the solvent gets evaporated in warm air, hence the entire process is known as dry spinning method. Based upon acetylation, cellulose acetate fibers can be classified as diacetate fiber and triacetate cellulose acetate fiber. In diacetate fiber the hydroxyl is acetylated in between 74% to 92%. If hydroxyl is acetylated more 92%, then the fiber is classified as triacetate fiber. Since these fibers are manufactured with the help of high purity pulp, the end product feels natural and gentle on the skin. Furthermore, these fibers have clearing coloring and elegant gloss due to it’s the low refractive index thus resembling like silk. Quick drying and ideal water absorption are also prime qualities of cellulose acetate fibers.

Global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market: Drivers and Restraints

Cellulose acetate fibers are widely used in home bedding & furnishings and women apparels. Home bedding & furnishings such as linin, upholstery, carpets, curtains, bedspreads, etc. are produced with the help of these fibers. These fibers provide luxurious feel and appearance to the home fashion products and can be obtained in variety of colors and sheens. Excellent drapability and softness are also key characteristic of these fibers due to which they are used in draperies. Cellulose acetate fibers are also used for general purpose products such as gift box linings, tags and labels, sundry goods, packaging tapes and ribbons. Furthermore, triacetate fibers have soft texture and drapes fine, hence used in luxury fashion apparels.

Cellulose acetate fiber is used in clothing and related accessories. These fibers are used in women’s formal wear, nightgowns, knitwear, one-piece, coats, accessories in Japanese dresses, etc. Furthermore, they are also used in neckties, scarves and sweaters. Due to its thermo elasticity they are used in pleat skirts as well. Cellulose acetate fiber is also used in the cigarettes, wherein they are used for producing citrate filters. Due to the quick drying and ideal water absorption tendency cellulose acetate fibers are used in the making umbrellas and rain suits.

Global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market: Key Segments

In terms of region, the Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was leading consumer of cellulose acetate fibers in past few years. China had the largest consumption of Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market in the region. Countries such as Japan, ASEAN, and India are also likely to exhibit excellent growth over the coming years. Europe and North America are likely to exhibit stable growth for Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market over the next few years to come. Western Europe and the U.S. are the major markets for cellulose acetate fibers in the respective regions. However, these fibers are liely to expected stiff competition from polyester fabric which are relatively positioned at lower prices than acetate fibers. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to shown steady growth for cellulose acetate fiber market over the forecast period.

Global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market are Celanese, Mitsubishi Rayon, and Eastman

