Coffee Beauty Products Market – Growth of the Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry Boost Growth Says by TMR

Coffee beauty products are defined as the beauty products infused with coffee bean extracts. Caffeine, a great ingredient to use in beauty routines is present in coffee beans, which helps to increase blood circulation to the face and rejuvenates the skin, and also benefits the hair and scalp.

Coffee beans has a strong global reputation due to its widespread usage in cosmetics. Coffee beauty products have a rich source of antioxidants and help to protect skin against harsh sun rays.

Coffee plays an important role in managing cell re-growth due to its characteristics of single tissue repair, leading to increased skin elasticity and retained hydration. Manufacturers across cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries are increasingly producing coffee based products to grasp the potential opportunity offered by this consumer segment due to the various skin health benefits provided by coffee. Many coffee beauty products are available in the market such as face scrub, skin brightener, body lotion, face & body wash, bars, cleansers, and others.

Demand for coffee beauty products is expected to increase at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Growth of the global coffee beauty products market is anticipated to be driven by growing concerns among consumers regarding their skin and health problems, mainly due to stressful and hectic lifestyles, which is resulting in a shift in consumer preference toward nutraceuticals and natural alternatives.

Additionally, consumer spending on coffee beauty products is growing due to increasing disposable income in countries such as China, India, and the U.S. This in turn has catalyzed the growth of the coffee beauty products market over the last few years. Moreover, rising awareness among consumers on personal grooming is driving the growth of the personal care and cosmetics industry, thus paving the way for the coffee beauty products market.

Furthermore, growing demand for products containing natural extracts to maintain hygiene and health along with beauty care by consumers is anticipated to boost the coffee beauty products market. Asia Pacific is projected to be a major market for coffee beauty products during the forecast period. North America has been a major supplier of coffee-based products as well as raw materials globally, with majority of key participants and companies in the coffee beauty product market based in North America, primarily in the U.S.

The global coffee beauty products market can be segmented based on type, product, application, end-user, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the coffee beauty products market is segmented into hair care products, skin care products, and perfumes & fragrance. In terms of product, the coffee beauty products market can be classified into face & body wash, coffee gel, cleanser, lotion/creams, shampoos & conditioners, skin brighteners, and others.

Based on application, the global coffee beauty products market can be categorized into cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. On the basis of end-user, the coffee beauty products market can be classified into men and women.

In terms of distribution channel, the coffee beauty products market is divided into online and offline. The offline distribution channel can be further segregated into small retail stores, specialty stores (pharmaceuticals, beauty stores), and large format stores (hypermarkets, supermarkets, departmental stores). In terms of region, the global coffee beauty products market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players operating in the global coffee beauty products market include Estée Lauder Inc, JAVA Skin Care, LLC, Procter & Gamble, The Nature’s Bounty Co, Avon, Bean Body Care, Unilever, The Himalaya Drug Company, Now Health Group, Inc., Nails inc. limited, Aroma Treasures, Fruit of the Earth, Inc., Forever Living Products International, Inc., and Nature Republic Co., Ltd.