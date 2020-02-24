Computer Graphics Application Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Computer Graphics Application Software Market:

Executive Summary

The global computer graphics market is teeming with regional players who have a solid foothold over local market and a few large multinationals that together hold a sizeable chunk of the market share. This makes the competitive landscape fragmented in nature. At present, competition in the market is moderate. In the next couple of years, however, it is expected to heat up on account of mergers and acquisitions and entry of new players due to easy availability of low cost labor.

This report focuses on the global Computer graphics application software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer graphics application software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Intel

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

ARM

Adobe Systems

Imagination Technologies

Sony

Nvidia

Siemens

Autodesk

Dassault Systèmes

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CAD/CAM Software

Visualization/Simulation

Digital video

Imaging

Modeling/Animation

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

SMB

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computer graphics application software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computer graphics application software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computer graphics application software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Computer graphics application software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 CAD/CAM Software

1.4.3 Visualization/Simulation

1.4.4 Digital video

1.4.5 Imaging

1.4.6 Modeling/Animation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computer graphics application software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Enterprise

1.5.3 SMB

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Computer graphics application software Market Size

2.2 Computer graphics application software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Computer graphics application software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Computer graphics application software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Computer graphics application software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Computer graphics application software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Computer graphics application software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Computer graphics application software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Computer graphics application software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Computer graphics application software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Computer graphics application software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Computer graphics application software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Computer graphics application software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft

12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Computer graphics application software Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Computer graphics application software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.2 Intel

12.2.1 Intel Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Computer graphics application software Introduction

12.2.4 Intel Revenue in Computer graphics application software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Intel Recent Development

12.3 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

12.3.1 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Computer graphics application software Introduction

12.3.4 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Revenue in Computer graphics application software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Recent Development

12.4 ARM

12.4.1 ARM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Computer graphics application software Introduction

12.4.4 ARM Revenue in Computer graphics application software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 ARM Recent Development

12.5 Adobe Systems

12.5.1 Adobe Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Computer graphics application software Introduction

12.5.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Computer graphics application software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development

12.6 Imagination Technologies

12.6.1 Imagination Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Computer graphics application software Introduction

12.6.4 Imagination Technologies Revenue in Computer graphics application software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Imagination Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Sony

12.7.1 Sony Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Computer graphics application software Introduction

12.7.4 Sony Revenue in Computer graphics application software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Sony Recent Development

12.8 Nvidia

12.8.1 Nvidia Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Computer graphics application software Introduction

12.8.4 Nvidia Revenue in Computer graphics application software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Nvidia Recent Development

12.9 Siemens

12.9.1 Siemens Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Computer graphics application software Introduction

12.9.4 Siemens Revenue in Computer graphics application software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.10 Autodesk

12.10.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Computer graphics application software Introduction

12.10.4 Autodesk Revenue in Computer graphics application software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.11 Dassault Systèmes

Continuous…

