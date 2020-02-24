Corner Guards Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

The global Corner Guards Market, which is extensively assessed in the report contemplates the best need development angles and how they could affect the market over the figure residency under thought. The experts have taken careful endeavors to thoroughly evaluating every development factor of the Corner Guards Market, other than indicating how certain market restrictions could represent a danger to players in the coming years. In addition, the report additionally gives data on top patterns and openings and how players could take advantage of them to take up the difficulties in the market.

Design of the overall packaging system determines the functionality and effectiveness of the packaging solution. Edge protectors used prominently in shipping and transportation play a crucial role in product protection and product safety. They also minimize the probability of product damage and ensure the arrangement of bulk items throughout the transportation process. The global edge protector market is characterized by packaging solutions particularly designed for transportation and shipping of bulk products.

Global Edge Protector Market: Market dynamics

Shipping of material or exporting of items requires packaging materials, in order to prevent products from getting harmed. Primary packaging formats such as rigid boxes, corrugated boxes and folding cartons are widely used for primary and secondary packaging of consumer goods. Complex and prolonged supply chains result in damage to such rigid primary and secondary packaging formats. Edge protectors play a critical part in protecting primary packaging from getting damaged during supply chain and logistics operations. Edge protectors reduces the chance of loss that can be caused during replacement of the product. Edge protector provides an effective cushioning functionality for carrying and transporting heavy weight batches of consumer products. Edge protectors also provide internal support to packaging material, which also eases the transportation of products. One of the value added feature of edge protector is that it maintains the static strength of the material that does not allow the material to get compressed when packed in a box.

The global market for edge protectors is characterized by manufacturers supplying edge protectors in various product designs including angular edge protectors, flat edge protectors and custom made edge protectors.

The global market for edge protector is influenced by transport and shipping requirement in industrial markets. Edge protectors offering functional resistance to wear and tear are widely used for the construction industry. Edge protector prevents valuable material from falling apart and also from breakage. Cardboard edge protectors are increasingly replacing wood edge protectors as cardboard offers better durability. Edge protectors are widely used over other products as these are recyclable and biodegradable. Edge protectors with advanced design material properties can sustain impact from moisture, mechanical stress, heat, and light.

Global Edge Protector Market: Market segmentation

The global market for edge protectors is segmented on the basis of product type, material type and by end use.

On the basis of product type, the global market for edge protectors is segmented as follows:

Angular edge protectors

Flat edge Protectors

Custom made edge protectors

On the basis of material type, the global market for edge protector can be segmented as:

Cardboard

Metal

Plastic

Rubber

Foam

Wood

On the basis of end use, the global market for edge protector can be segmented as:

Automotive

Shipping and Logistics

Building and Construction

Electronics and Electricals

Others

Global Edge Protector Market: Market regional over view

Global edge protector market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. North America and Europe are the leading markets for edge protectors. Food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries are key end use industries supporting the demand for edge protectors in the North American and European markets. The global market for edge protectors is anticipated to witness high growth in Asia Pacific and Latin American markets due to growing economic activities.

Global Edge Protector Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the players of edge protector markets are Gateway Packaging Pty Ltd, Samuel Grant Group Ltd, VPK Packaging Group, Propagroup, Angleboard, Kunert Gruppe, Alsamex Products Ltd, Nomaco, and Great Northern Laminations.

