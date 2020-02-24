Cosmetic Bottles Packaging Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Key Industry Stratergies 2018 – 2022

The global cosmetic bottles packaging market is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast timeframe 2017–2022 to touch a revenue valuation of US$8.3 bn by the concluding forecast year. In 2017, the market earned a valuation of US$6.5 bn.

Global Cosmetic Bottles Packaging Market: Overview

The global cosmetic bottles packaging market is envisaged to testify a considerable growth due to growing consumer preference and its massive growth potential. This could be on account of the flurry of various types of material and packaging used across a range of applications. Packaging is looked upon as a vital element to boost sales as companies improvise and improve it for enhancing the esthetic appearance of their products. With a view to maintain their competitiveness in the market, packaging firms could take to technological developments, new designs, and other innovations.

This publication could be a comprehensive and thorough guideline for players wanting to secure a dominating position in the global cosmetic bottles packaging market. Several factors such as trends and opportunities and competitive scenario are evaluated by the authors.

Global Cosmetic Bottles Packaging Market: Dynamics

The world cosmetic bottles packaging market is prophesied to gain impetus in the near future due to the elevating demand for cosmetic products and the speedily progressing cosmetic industry. The cosmetic industry is studied to increase its growth due to rising concerns about facial appearance and beauty consciousness. The swelling size of aging population could be another factor propelling the growth of the industry. The demand for cosmetic packaging is projected to be metabolized by the surging demand for luxurious products.

The soaring number of concerns about cosmetic packaging among consumers has provoked various regulations in different parts of the world. This has promoted an increasing count of innovations to take shape in the world cosmetic bottles packaging market at a high pace. Plastic packaging could secure most of the demand in the next few years.

Global Cosmetic Bottles Packaging Market: Segmentation

The international cosmetic bottles packaging market is predicted to see a classification according to type of capacity, where significant segments could be below 50 ml, 50 ml–100 ml, 100 ml–150 ml, 150 ml–200 ml, and above 200 ml. Among these, below 50 ml could hold a larger revenue share in the market. In 2017, this segment earned a US$2.0 bn. In terms of type of material, the market is anticipated to be segmented into plastic, glass, and metal. On the basis of application, there could be critical markets for cosmetic bottles packaging such as skin care, hair care, makeup, and nail care.

With respect to region, the international cosmetic bottles packaging market is foreseen to be dominated by Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), which is prognosticated to rise at a 5.9% CAGR. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan could showcase a sluggish growth in the coming years. However, there could be opportunities in other regions such as Europe, North America, and Latin America.

Global Cosmetic Bottles Packaging Market: Competition

The worldwide cosmetic bottles packaging market is foretold to witness the presence of leading firms such as Aptar Group, Inc., RPC Group PLC, Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Ltd., Albea Beauty Holdings S.A., Rebhan FPS Kunststoff Verpackungen GmbH, HK Cosmetic Packaging GmbH, Silgan Holdings, Inc., Quadpack Industries S.A., and Witoplast Kisielinscy Spólka Jawna.

