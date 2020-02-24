Cutter Staplers Market Projected A Huge Growth Over Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Global Cutter Staplers Market: Overview

Cutter staplers are nothing but surgical stapling devices which are used in surgical procedures in order to seal or close the wound or the incised portion of the body. These are specialized instruments that can be used to seal or close the both internal as well as external wounds. These are the revolutionary instruments which are invented to replace the conventional sutures that were used for wound closure and are still considered as the gold standard. Surgical cutter staplers are often used in post-operative wound closure and to close skin incisions in many surgical procedures. According to the research report, the global cutter staplers market is likely to be worth US$4,368.6 mn by the end of 2025 from US$2,060.2 mn in 2016. During the forecast period of 2017 and 2025, the global market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Endo Staplers to Continue to be Popular Choice amongst Healthcare Professionals during Forecast Period

The market for cutter staplers have been broadly segmented into type, applications, use and distribution channels. By type market further segmented into endo, open and other types of staplers. Out of these, endo staplers are expected to dominate the global market in the near future. This segment will be driven by the widening application of endo staplers and the growing demand for endoscope surgeries. Currently, endo staplers are extensively used in abdominal, thoracic, gynecological, and pediatric surgeries for creation of resection, anastomosis, and transection.

On the basis of applications cutter staplers market has been segmented as abdominal surgery, thoracic surgery, gynecology, and others. The abdominal surgery segment held a leading share in the global market, accounting for nearly 53.0% of the total market in 2016. The high incidence of laparoscopic surgeries is projected to have a positive influence on the global market in the coming years.

In term of cutter staplers usage products divided into reusable and disposable. Disposable surgical stapling devices are single-patient-use devices made of plastic. They are fitted with disposable cartridges that can be used on a single patient. Disposable staplers reduce cross infection during surgical procedures. Reusable surgical stapling devices can be used on multiple patients after sterilization. A reusable surgical stapling device is made of stainless steel. It is fitted with disposable cartridges and a stapler that can be sterilized multiple times after use, allowing it to be used on multiple patients. Further the market has been segmented according to its end users that includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, others.

North America and Europe to Lead Global Cutter Staplers Market due to Technological Advancements

By geography, global cutter staplers market has been segmented into major five region, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Rest of World. In 2016, North America and Europe accounted for the largest share of the global cutter staplers Market followed by Asia, Latin America, and Middle east & Africa. The U.S. dominated the cutter staplers market in North America, accounting for around 94% share in 2015. This dominance is majorly due factors such as technological advancements, extensive R&D practices and increasing healthcare awareness about the treatment and management of glucose levels are driving market growth. However, Europe is growing at slow rate while Asia is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period with major contribution of countries such as India, Japan and China. New product launches, favorable regulations, ability of patients to pay for advanced technology products, and growing awareness are likely to drive the market in Asia during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the cutter staplers market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Frankenman International Ltd., Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., and Purple Surgical International Ltd. The global cutter staplers market is dominated only by few players such as Jonson & Jonson and Medtronic that operates global market.

