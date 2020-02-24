Cyprosin Market Growth, Future Prospects, Business Strategies, Trends, Forecast to 2027

The global Cyprosin market is evolving at an exciting pace driven by changing dynamics and risk ecosystem, an analysis of which forms the crux of the report. The study on the global Cyprosin market takes a closer look at several regional trends and the emerging regulatory landscape to assess its prospects. The critical evaluation of the various growth factors and opportunities in the global Cyprosin market offered in the analyses helps in assessing the lucrativeness of its key segments.

Cyprosin occurs in nature in the form an aspartic protease enzyme called cynarases, which is derived from papain having botanical source as carica papaya and cardosins of the cynara cardunculus species of the plant through their flower part but it can also be extracted through their leaves part. Cyprosin Bbeing a recombinant type of enzyme is used as a milk clotting agent in the optimization process to produce cheese adequate for the large scale application in dairy farming and also in industrial cheese making. Cyprosin has its application in pharmaceutical sector as well mainly in the syrup forms in many pharmaceutical companies mainly cyprosin syrup is prescribed under the indication of asthma symptoms and hepatic disorder in adults. Cyprosin syrup is mainly made up of tricholine citrate and cyproheptadine as active pharmaceutical ingredients in it and acts on the cell membrane by mobilizing cell membrane cholesterol and further promoting liver degeneration and by blocking the action of histamine on the body during any foreign body attack.

Global Cyprosin Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global cyprosin market is primarily driven by its application in industrial cheese making for its large scale application and mainly in the Europe region. This is majorly due to its application in cheese manufacturing owing to the high demand for cheese and related cheese products in the region among consumers. Also, optimized cyprosin-derived cheese products add more enhanced flavour and aroma to food products. This is fuelling the overall cyprosin market growth during the forecast period. In 2014, FDA said that cyprosin comes under the generally recognised as safe (GRAS) products is consumed under the prescribed limit and is also used in milk coagulation to a great extent and is later on removed during cheese ripening and formulation.

Cyprosin market has few restraints which prohibits its market growth owing to the adverse effects it causes to human body. As excess dose of cyprosin may cause allergic reactions on ingestion, as result of cheese produced through milk-clotting agent and cyprosin in cases also causes disturbed coordination, skin irritation, blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, restlessness and nerves inflammation and is contraindicated during pregnancy as its harmful to the fetal growth. This leads to less adoption among pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Global Cyprosin Market: Segmentation

On the basis of source type, cyprosin market is segmented into:-

Natural

Conventional

On the basis of form type, cyprosin market is segmented into:-

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of application, cyprosin market is segmented into:-

Cheese and cheese products Cream cheese Gouda cheese Cheddar cheese Romano cheese Others

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals Stabilizers Preservatives Diluents



Global Cyprosin Market: Region wise Outlook

The global cyprosin market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In Europe region cyprosin has the major market hold owing to its application in cheese and cheese related product and its flavour and aroma enhancing properties in the food products followed by North America region. In North America, U.S holds a significant share in the cheese products market and in APAC region China, Japan and India is the growing market in cyprosin products majorly owing to its application in health care for the treatment of hepatic disorders and asthmatic condition as cyprosin has anti-histaminic properties.

Global Cyprosin Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global cyprosin market includes:

Fytozimus Biotech Inc.

Jupiter Pharmaceuticals Limited

Caplet India Pvt. Ltd.

Zenon Healthcare Limited

Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Geno Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Radico Remedies

