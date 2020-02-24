Debit Cards Market 2018 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2022
This report provides in depth study of “Debit Cards Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Debit Cards Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Despite overall weak market sentiment regarding consumer confidence and a slowdown in growth in the oil and energy sector, the United Arab Emirates continues to attract expats due to political stability and a culturally tolerant society. As the country follows an economic diversification strategy, this opened job opportunities in the services sector such as retail and hospitality thus increasing the population in the middle-income segment. During 2017, the banking sector saw overall improvement,…
Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594260-debit-cards-in-the-united-arab-emirates
Euromonitor International’s Debit Transactions in United Arab Emirates report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/424781642/debit-cards-market-2018-global-key-vendors-analysis-revenue-trends-forecast-to-2022
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2594260-debit-cards-in-the-united-arab-emirates
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Country’s Attractiveness To Expatriates Remains A Key Driver of Growth
Launch of Mobile Wallets To Drive Growth of Non-atm Based Debit Card Transactions
Competitive Landscape
VISA Inc Remains the Leading Debit Card Operator in the Country
Consolidation in the Banking Sector Strengthens Leading Players
Banks Eager To Diversify in Related Services To Enhance Brand Proposition
Category Data
Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2012-2017
Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2012-2017
Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2012-2016
Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2012-2016
Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2012-2016
Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2012-2016
Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2017-2022
Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2017-2022
Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2017-2022
Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Consumer Confidence in Cards Increases
Contactless Payments Increase Through Contactless Cards and Launch of E-wallets
Consumers Take Advantage of Credit Card Benefits
Pre-paid Cards Evolve in Non-salary Segments
Expats Contribute To Growth
Market Indicators
Table 13 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2012-2017
Table 14 Number of ATMs: Units 2012-2017
Table 15 Value Lost to Fraud 2012-2017
Table 16 Card Expenditure by Location 2017
Table 17 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2012-2017
Table 18 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2017
Market Data
Table 19 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2012-2017
Table 20 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2012-2017
Table 21 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 22 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017
Table 23 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 24 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017
Table 25 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2013-2017
Table 26 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2017
Table 27 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2012-2016
Table 28 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2012-2016
Table 29 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2012-2016
Table 30 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2012-2016
Table 31 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2017-2022
Table 32 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2017-2022
Table 33 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 34 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2017-2022
Table 35 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 36 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2017-2022
Table 37 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 38 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2594260
Continued….
Contact Us: [email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here