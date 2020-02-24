Demand for High Quality Packaged Food to Bolster Fresh Meat Packaging Market

The competitive scene between the leading firms in the global fresh meat packaging is probably going to surge, as they are investing a huge amount in organic business advancement methodologies. Utilizing these procedures will broaden the emergence of the players in various regions and fortify their situation in the market. Key players are likewise concentrating on item development and enhancing their offering to their clients. In addition, advent of enormous number of players has divided the competitive landscape in this market. Some of the leading names in the global fresh meat packaging market include Dupont, Amcor Ltd., Bemis Co. Inc., Winpack Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Berry Plastic Group,

According to Transparency Market Research, the global fresh meat market projected a weak CAGR of 2.30% within the forecast period from 2016 to 2026. The market was valued around US$1.92 bn in 2016. This is likely to increase to a worth of US$2.47 bn by the end of 2026.

Vacuum skin packaging (VSP), modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), and vacuum thermoformed packaging (VTP) are the major innovation types utilized in fresh meat packaging. Among these, VSP innovation appreciates an essentially high demand among customers. Its ubiquity diagram is foreseen to keep expanding throughout the following couple of years, bringing about the section’s lead with an offer of 32% before the finish of 2026. North America, among these, holds the prevailing offer of this market at present and is relied upon to keep on doing as such throughout the following couple of years on the ground of growing popularity of fresh meat packaging among meat makers. The North America fresh meat packaging market held over 36% of this market in 2015.

Need to Keep Meat Fresh for Extended Time Improves Market Demand

The global fresh meat packaging market is encountering high development as it helps in providing a good quality of meat by keeping it fresh and solid. As there are higher shots that fresh meat has shorter time span of usability, it requires right packaging and right substance to guarantee meat’s cleanliness that will remain fresh for a more time. Additionally, the majority of the packed food requires advanced packaging as later they are kept at a high temperature and for a more extended length. Every one of these variables are contributing in quickening development in the global fresh meat packaging market.

As indicated by the information given by the National Center to Biotechnology Information (NCBI), approx. 58% of individuals favor red meat, which infers that the producers need to guarantee the right packaging of red meat because of its high utilization. In addition, developing awareness regarding about the advantages of expending meat alongside the extreme demand for comfort items is anticipated to reinforce interest in the global fresh meat packaging market.

High Packaging Costs to Hinder Market Growth

Besides, there are a few factors challenging the growth of the global fresh meat packaging market. Staggering expense of packaging and processing meat particularly beef and pork is probably going to discourage demand regarding fresh meat in the global market. Presently, producers are concentrating on plastic packaging, as it generally affordable however its unsafe ecological impacts are additionally testing development in the global fresh meat market.