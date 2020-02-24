Digital Patient Engagement Solutions Market to Observe Strong Development by 2020

Patient engagement refers to the ongoing communication between patient and the practitioner. Digital patient engagement solutions are the software driven by technology ranging from patient portals, enabling patients to view test results and record them online and converse with doctors, to electronic data capturing platforms resulting in more precise and efficient diagnostic information.

A complete digital patient engagement solutions include the tools which assist the knowledge, ability, skill and willingness of the patients to manage their own health and care, the culture of the health care delivery organization that supports and prioritizes patient engagement and the collaboration between patients and providers to manage, design and achieve health outcomes. Digital patient engagement solutions market has been segmented on the basis of services, technology and geography.

Consulting services is mostly used digital patient engagement solutions services. This service solution ensures that the health organizations are providing effective approaches for patient engagement. Various market players are involved in designing various digital patient engagement solutions equipped with different kind of solutions for consulting services. For instance, Cognizant Technology Solutions offered mobile technology assessment and roadmaps and gamification strategy in its patient engagement tool. These solutions help health organizations, practitioners, clinicians and patent in effective patient engagement.

Cloud based is mostly used and most effective type of technology involved in digital patient engagement market. This technology helps in creating powerful solutions system providing fast return on investment. Despite of the common services offered by digital patient engagement solutions, the systems equipped with cloud based solutions also include database management, marketing campaigns and reporting and analytics. Major market player including Truven Health Analytics relies upon cloud based digital patient engagement solutions for expanding their market share in the competitive digital patient engagement solutions market, hence driving the market.

Factors such as increased demand for improved quality of life, increasing awareness of mobile health, rising geriatric population and incentives by various government organizations for the adoption of patient engagement solution are propelling the growth of digital patient engagement solutions market. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), government organization in the U.S. engaged in producing evidences to make healthcare safer, more accessible, higher quality and affordable, provide grants and career development awards for Patient-Centered Outcomes Research (PCOR) in the U.S. every year. These grants are also used for developing the methods underlying stakeholders and patient engagement in addition to evidence synthesis, decision making and practice improvement.

The funding and grants by the government are encouraging the researchers in developing more effective digital patient engagement solutions. Additionally, the benefits provided by digital patient engagement services such as less cost, lower hospital readmission rates, improved quality of healthcare, increased patient outreach and increasing awareness on value-based medicine are other prime reasons which are increasing the demand for digital patient engagement solutions. However, certain barriers such as huge capital investment, lack of health literacy in large proportion of the population, poor access to healthcare and risk of safety of patient data are some factors which are restraining the digital patient engagement solutions market.

Geographically, digital patient engagement solutions market has been segmented into four classes including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World. Other major market players of the digital patient engagement solutions market include Phytel, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Aetna, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Orion Health, Medecision, Inc., Emmi Solutions LLC, Mckesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation and Getwellnetwork, Inc.