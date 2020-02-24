Direct Carrier Billing Market – Global Industry Current Scenario with Technical Analysis, Future Strategic Planning and Top Players 2019-2025

Direct carrier billing (DCB) is an online payment method. It allows users to make purchases by charging payments to their mobile phone bill. This payment method is available to all smartphone and feature phone owners. The only thing needed to confirm payments is a device with a SIM card.

Direct carrier billing provides a bigger payment coverage than traditional payment methods like credit cards. In countries like India, only 2% of all people have a credit card. Globally, there is only 1 credit card owner per 5 mobile phone owners. Even in mature markets with high ownership of bank cards, consumers prefer to pay with direct carrier billing due to its simplicity and security.

Get Free Research PDF Of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2029622

In 2018, the global Direct Carrier Billing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Direct Carrier Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Direct Carrier Billing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bango

Boku

Centili (Infobip)

Digital Turbine

DIMOCO

DOCOMO Digital

Fortumo

Infomedia

Netsize (Gemalto)

NTH Mobile

txtNation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Games

Video Content

Music

ePublishing

Lifestyle Content

Market segment by Application, split into

Ticketing

Gambling

Physical Goods Purchases

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Contact For Any Query or to Get Customized Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2029622

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Direct Carrier Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Direct Carrier Billing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Direct Carrier Billing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/