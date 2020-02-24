Disodium Guanylate Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2027 Focusing on Industry Profit

The global Disodium Guanylate market is evolving at an exciting pace driven by changing dynamics and risk ecosystem, an analysis of which forms the crux of the report. The study on the global Disodium Guanylate market takes a closer look at several regional trends and the emerging regulatory landscape to assess its prospects. The critical evaluation of the various growth factors and opportunities in the global Disodium Guanylate market offered in the analyses helps in assessing the lucrativeness of its key segments.

Disodium guanylate is also known by these names, Sodium 5′ –guanylate and Disodium 5′ –guanylate with a chemical molecular formula (C10H12N5Na2O8P) and are extensively used as flavour enhancing agent and as food intensifier which is mostly present in combination with either monosodium glutamate or sometimes even with disodium inosinate which is the combination of disodium 5′-ribonucleotides which is a purine- that also occurs naturally as a precursor to RNA and DNA and can also be extracted through other plant and marine sources such as dried fish,certain mushrooms and dried seaweed.

Disodium guanylate in small amount is now a days used in many restaurants, processed food and flavour foods in replacement of monosodium glutamate (MSG) as to new safety policies quality guidelines for food products laid by FDA to promote gluten-free products. Also it enhances and provides the additional savoury taste effect to the food natural taste, texture and aroma and magnifying the overall experience of the food to mouth and the end result is a taste rich food with less sodium chloride which is harmful to health.

Global Disodium guanylate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global Disodium guanylate market is majorly driven for its property as a flavour enhancing agent in soups, processed foods, cured meat, savoury sauces and many others in the flavour formulation industries and other factors that is driving manufacturer’s interest towards disodium guanylate as replacement of monosodium glutamate (MSG) for individuals sensitive to MSG now shift towards disodium guanylate in search of rich in taste savoury food products with less sodium chloride intake into their body and the only they have for it is to have food with disodium guanylate. Disodium guanylate is also used in pasta, processed vegetables, breakfast cereals, processed meat or poultry, fish products, spices & condiments, energy or sports drinks, alcoholic beverages, dairy products, processed fruits, savoury candies.

The global disodium guanylate market has few restraints owing to its purine presence as individuals suffering from arthritis, gout, or uric acid kidney stones condition can turn worse if they consume disodium guanylate and few cases disodium guanylate even causes allergic reaction in individual.Disodium guanylate needs to be avoided by people with asthma and gout, as purine are harmful for person with arthritis and gout disorders and guanylates on getting metabolized form purines therefore should be avoided in these cases. Although, the typical quantities in which disodium guanylate is present in food are quite too low to produce any adverse effects.

Global Disodium guanylate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of form type, Disodium guanylate market is segmented into:-

Powder

Granular

On the basis of application, Disodium guanylate market is segmented into:-

Food and beverages Canned Foods Sauces Snack Foods Cured Meat Instant Noodles Salad Dressing Others



Global Disodium guanylate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global disodium guanylate market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA).In North America region, the U.S. holds the major share of the disodium guanylate products owing to its high demand for savoury flavours in this market which is followed by Europe, which hold a major share in the food and beverage flavour enhancer market. These followed by Asia-Pacific wherein the demand for confectionery and snacks is witnessing increasing significantly. Moreover, in Europe and Latin America, from past few years the trend is shifted to its application in cured meats and bakery products. This is intended to result in substantial growth of the overall disodium guanylate market.

Global Disodium guanylate Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the globaldisodium guanylate market includes National Analytical Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Ajinomoto Co., Inc. and Pastene Co. ltd.

