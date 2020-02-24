Drum Kit Market Top Key Players are Alesis, A&F Drum Co., Ludwig Drums, Gear4music

A drum kit is also referred to as a trap set, a drum set, or simply, drums. It is a collection of drums and various educational percussion instruments, typically cymbals, which are adjusted on a stand. A drum kit is played by a single player with the help of drum sticks in both the hands. The player operates the pedal by his/her feet, controlling the hi-hat cymbal and the beater for the bass drum.

A drum kit comprises a combination of drums (categorized typically as Hornbostel-Sachs high-level classification 2, membranophones) and idiophones, which are the most significant cymbals. It can also contain the cowbell (classified as Hornbostel-Sachs high-level classification 1) and the woodblock.

Increasing awareness about health benefits associated with playing drums is projected to boost the drum kit market during the forecast period. Drumming is considered to have positive effects on human health. It can help in alleviating several conditions ranging from fatigue, stress, and anxiety to hypertension, chronic pain, asthma, mental illness, arthritis, and addiction. This, in turn, is projected to augment the drum kit market in the next few years. Drumming offers several health benefits, as it releases enkephalins, endorphins, and Alpha waves in the brain. These are associated with common feelings.

This, in turn, is projected to drive the market for drum kits during the forecast period. As revealed in various studies across the world, drumming induces deep relaxation and reduces the level of stress hormones. Furthermore, drumming can also boost the immune system and help in controlling the chronic pain. These health benefits associated with drumming are expected to drive the market for drum kits during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing inclination toward pop music is projected to fuel the market for drum kits in the next few years.

An electronic drum kit is a collection of sample pads which are designed to produce some acoustic sound. These drum kits needs to be plugged into a speaker, an amplifier, or a pair of headphones to be heard. This makes them ideal for practice when volume has to be kept minimum.

An electronic drum is an entrenched electronic musical instrument that comprises audio output, drum trigger inputs, and a user interface. The drum trigger input is the most significant part of an electronic drum kit, which comprises all types of sound sampling and intelligence mechanisms. The sound sampling in an electronic drum kit can be changed in accordance with each drum trigger pad separately. On the other hand, an acoustic drum kit is a set of cymbals and drums which is designed to be played as a single instrument.

